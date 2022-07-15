Elkhart woman dies at St. Joseph County Jail

Jul. 15—SOUTH BEND — An Elkhart woman has been identified as an inmate who was found dead at the St. Joseph County Jail.

Christine Dezenzo, 49, of Elkhart, was found alone and unresponsive in her cell at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. According to information provided by Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Ted Bohner, Dezenzo was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail at 12:28 p.m. Wednesday. After she was found, life-saving measures were attempted by jail and medical staff until emergency medical technicians arrived. Dezenzo was pronounced dead at the jail, the release reads.

An autopsy is scheduled for today at Western Michigan University Home Stryker School of Medicine in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Bohner stated the family of Dezenzo has been notified and the investigation is ongoing.

This investigation is ongoing and there is no other information to release at this time.