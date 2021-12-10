Elkhart woman sentenced to 73 years in prison for murder

Dec. 9—GOSHEN — An Elkhart woman convicted of murdering a man outside his home by emptying a magazine of bullets into him was sentenced to 73 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections Thursday.

Iman Gregory, 27, was sentenced in Elkhart County Circuit Court to 55 years plus an additional eight for aggravating circumstances and then an enhancement of 10 more years for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Judge Michael Christofeno then suspended three years of the sentence and gave her three years of reporting probation.

Christofeno told Gregory that had she not taken responsibility for her actions he would have given her the full 20 years for using a firearm to kill Ishmael Porter, 25, Elkhart, on May 26, 2019. He also fined her $10,000 and then suspended the fine. She has spent 804 days in jail, which she will receive credit for, and she will also receive good time credit.

Before Gregory's sentence was announced, Porter's mother and sister spoke to the court virtually.

Melissa Paul, the mother, described Porter as "My first love, my first baby." She termed his death an execution: "She had no mercy on him."

Paul told the judge she wanted Gregory "sentenced the way she executed my son. ... She should be handled in the way she handled my baby."

Porter's mom talked about how he had turned his life around and about him being a dad.

He would have been 28 years old this month. Paul said she should be buying presents for her son and instead is buying flowers for his grave.

Porter's sister Damonica Paul, who is 16 years old, read a statement to the court reflecting on her years with her brother and his son.

"She should get the highest penalty," Damonica Paul said.

Gregory herself spoke as well. She apologized to Porter's family and to her own.

"It's devastating to me and I'm remorseful if that means anything," she said, but added, "I was defending myself. ... I could be dead right now."

She also said that she had a gun to protect herself, one she carried every day. And that after getting out of prison, her life was going down a good path.

"I was a good person in the community too," Gregory said. "I don't regret a lot, but I do regret this."

Gregory told Christofeno she would like the chance to appeal the jury's verdict.

After a four-day trial, a jury on Oct. 21 found Gregory guilty of murder and using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Porter was outside his home in the 300 block of Sherman Street of Elkhart during the early morning hours of May 26, 2019, in what appeared to Gregory to be an argument with her friend and Porter's girlfriend Devon Harbor. Gregory said during her trial that she intervened; Porter grabbed the gun Harbor was carrying and raised it. Gregory said she then pulled her own gun from the waistband of her pants and opened fire.

During the sentencing, Christofeno said that Gregory fired 10 shots and one of them hit Porter in the neck. As he was falling down, Gregory continued firing. She then fled the scene without rendering aid or calling for aid. She was later found in Georgia, arrested and extradited.

OTHER CASES

Also sentenced Thursday was Amanda Anderson, 41, as part of a plea bargain agreement convicting her of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and violation of probation.

For Count 1, possession of methamphetamine, Anderson was sentenced to 2 1/2 years at the Indiana Department of Correction, with alternative incarceration through Elkhart County Community Corrections at a level to be determined by ECCC. Christofeno is originally placing her in work release, though. He also fined her $1,000, which was suspended.

For Count 2, possession of a syringe, she was sentenced to 2 1/2 years at IDOC with alternative incarceration at Elkhart County Community Corrections at a level to be determined by them. However, initially that will be work release. He also fined her $1,000, which was suspended.

These two sentences will run concurrently, Christofeno said.

However, they will be consecutive to her violation of probation sentence. Christofeno revoked Anderson's probation and sentenced her to four years at IDOC, with alternative incarceration at work release through Elkhart County Community Corrections.

She is to report to ECCC Dec. 15.

An initial hearing took place for Kevin Reyes Rosario, 20, Elkhart, who is charged with armed robbery, a Level 3 felony, and theft of a firearm, a Level 6 felony.

A preliminary plea of not guilty was entered for Reyes Rosario by the judge.

Reyes Rosario is accused of robbing Christian Hernandez on Nov. 30 while armed with a handgun. He's also accused of stealing a firearm on the same date.

Judge Christofeno set several court dates in the matter: pretrial conference, Jan. 6; omnibus hearing, Feb. 3; trial status conference, April 7; and a jury trial, May 2.

