Elkhorn police say person who may be tied to Sports Page Barr deaths has been arrested

A "person of interest" in the shooting deaths of a married couple at an Elkhorn bar has been taken into custody, Elkhorn police said.

The Elkhorn Police Department said in a statement that officials identified a person of interest over the weekend; that person was arrested on an unrelated matter, and the investigation will continue.

No other information was immediately available.

Emerson and Gina Weingart were shot and killed inside Sports Page Barr, 29½ S. Wisconsin St., on Feb. 1. Gina, 37, was a bartender at the bar and Emerson, 33, was inside keeping her company.

The double homicide in Walworth County led to dozens of people expressing their shock and grief on social media.

The owner of the Sports Page Barr, Jordan Barr, wrote in a statement on social media shortly after the killings: "Our bartender, Gina, and her husband Emerson, both dear friends of ours, were taken from all of us this morning. The Sports Page Barr staff and regulars have always been more than a tight knit group, a family."

"Their lives were just beginning," he added, "and I believe I speak for our entire Sports Page family by saying we are absolutely devastated by what happened. It is a despicable act of violence that has shaken all of us to our core."

Authorities continue to investigate the homicides and are asking anyone with information to call the Elkhorn Police Department at 262-723-2210, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 262-723-2677, or electronically by using P3 Tips, at www.p3tips.com.

Alex Groth and Claire Reid contributed to this report.

