Elkhorn police seek pickup truck in pedestrian death

Oct. 4—ELKHORN — Elkhorn police are looking for a pickup truck they believe struck and killed a rural Lake Geneva man Sunday night.

Police were called to the 400 block of County H in the city around 10:30 p.m. Sunday and found Francisco Garcia, 70, in the ditch and not breathing, according to a statewide law-enforcement alert issued Monday.

Garcia died at the scene despite first responders' life-saving attempts.

Police are looking for a silver GMC pickup truck that was last seen traveling south on County H from the scene, near Gateway Technical College.

Police say the truck did not stop after hitting Garcia.

The truck, described as possibly being slightly lifted and with chrome rims, is believed to have minor damage to the passenger side head light lens and surrounding area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Elkhorn police at 262-723-2210 and ask for Detective Kim Bass at extension 208.

Or contact Walworth County Crime Stoppers at 262-723-2677, or remain anonymous with the P3 Tips app.