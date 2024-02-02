Elkhorn, Wisconsin couple killed in shooting at sports bar, police say

Elkhorn police are investigating the deaths of a husband and wife who were fatally shot at a downtown Elkhorn sports bar just after midnight Thursday morning. Their deaths are being investigated as a homicide.

Walworth County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at approximately 12:11 a.m. Thursday for reports of shots fired inside the Sports Page Barr, located at 29 1/2 S. Wisconsin St. Upon arrival, deputies found the bodies of a man and woman with fatal gunshot wounds.

The medical examiner's office identified victims as 33-year-old Emerson Weingart and 37-year-old Gina Weingart.

Owner of the Sports Page Barr, Jordan Barr wrote a statement on social media: "Our bartender, Gina, and her husband Emerson, both dear friends of ours, were taken from all of us this morning. The Sports Page Barr staff and regulars have always been more than a tight knit group, a family."

"Their lives were just beginning, and I believe I speak for our entire Sports Page family by saying we are absolutely devastated by what happened. It is a despicable act of violence that has shaken all of us to our core," Barr wrote.

The business next door, Fastcuts, posted on Facebook that one of the bullets lodged in the wall of the hair salon.

Law enforcement are investigating the incident as a homicide and are asking anyone with information to call the Elkhorn Police Department at 262-723-2210, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 262-723-2677, or electronically by using P3 Tips, at www.p3tips.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Elkhorn couple killed in shooting at Sports Barr Page, police say