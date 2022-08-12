Elkmont man charged with arson

Aug. 11—James Tyler Bush, 32, of Elkmont, is being held at the Limestone County Detention Center on a $102,500 bond after being charged with first-degree arson and third-degree domestic violence.

On the night of Aug. 2, Limestone County Sheriff's Office received a call from Athens-Limestone 911 dispatch of a structure fire in the 22000 block of Hogan Drive in Elkmont. The caller told dispatch that she and six other individuals were trapped in the basement of the home. She also stated that she believed her husband was responsible for setting the fire.

The caller and all other occupants of the home were able to safely exit the home prior to deputies arriving on the scene.

"When Deputy Morse arrived on scene, he quickly detained the suspect, James Tyler Bush, while local volunteer fire departments battled the blaze," the LCSO said.

Investigators Jay Stinnett and Jeff Kilpatrick learned that earlier that day deputies had responded twice to the same home for a domestic dispute. Circumstances and evidence at the scene prompted LCSO to request assistance from the Alabama State Fire Marshal's Office.

The following day, Phillip Freeman with the ASFM processed the scene and was able to determine that the fire had two points of origin and was set intentionally.

"James Tyler Bush was interviewed by investigators where he confessed to the crime. This is still an ongoing investigation," the LCSO said.

"The Limestone County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the Alabama State Fire Marshal's Office for their swift response in the arrest of this offender," Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin said.