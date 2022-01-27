Elkmont man charged with drug trafficking

Jan. 26—ATHENS — An Elkmont man was being held Wednesday in Limestone County Jail on drug trafficking charges, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

Eric Cordelle Bass, 33, has been charged with two counts of drug trafficking, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, the Sheriff's Office said. He was being held with no bail set.

The Sheriff's Office said it and other agencies executed a search warrant following a months-long investigation at a home in the 17000 Block of Morris Road in Elkmont and seized about one pound of methamphetamine, narcotics related currency, two firearms, prescription drugs and about two pounds of marijuana.