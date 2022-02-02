Elkmont man charged with drug trafficking

Feb. 1—Johnny "Julio" Wayne Clem, 44, of Elkmont was arrested on a variety of charges including trafficking of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Wednesday. Limestone County Sherifff's Deputy Richard Clanton, while patrolling in the area of Black Road and Mooresville Road, stopped Clem for having a switched tag on his vehicle.

Clem was discovered to be driving on a suspended license and had an outstanding warrant with Madison County. A search of the scene revealed a bag of methamphetamine on the road next to the driver's side front tire. Once in handcuffs, a bag of marijuana and $1200 cash was found in Clem's pocket

Deputies Kandace Wilson and Jake Abernathy arrived to assist Deputy Clanton. A search of Clem's car rendered two additional bags of methamphetamine and a loaded Glock pistol. In total, approximately 125 grams of methamphetamine were found.

"The Limestone County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit was notified and responded. Further Investigation resulted in a search warrant being executed at Clem's residence by ALEA's Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, and the City of Huntsville Police Department's Strategic Counterdrug Team STAC and the Limestone County Narcotics Unit, where 6 additional guns were recovered. This investigation is ongoing, and more charges are possible," LCSO said.

Clem has been charged with drug trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a weapon without a permit and possession of a controlled substance. Clem remains in the Limestone County Detention Center. No bond has been set for Clem, at this time.

"I want to commend Deputy Clanton, for his attention to detail and proactive patrol. I would also like to commend Deputy Wilson, Deputy Abernathy, LCSO Narcotics Unit, ALEA's Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, and the City of Huntsville Police Department's Strategic Counterdrug Team STAC, for their thorough assistance during this investigation.

The professional and excellent teamwork exhibited throughout this entire process removed dangerous drugs and firearms from our community. This is another great example of how working together can make a difference," Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said.