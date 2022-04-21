Elkmont man charged with robbery

Apr. 21—An Elkmont man is being held on an armed robbery charge following a Thursday morning incident in the Salem community, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

Gregory Todd Allen, 42, was charged with first-degree robbery and is in Limestone County Jail with no bail set.

The Sheriff's Office said at 8:57 a.m. it received a call from a business along the 28000 block of Alabama 99, and determined an armed robbery took place. Deputies said the suspect entered the business and demanded items from the clerk and told the clerk he was armed before fleeing.

A short time later, deputies apprehended the suspect crossing Alabama 99 in the 27000 block, about 1.5 miles south of the scene. Allen was in possession of the items stolen in the robbery, the Sheriff's Office said.

