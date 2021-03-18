Elkmont man indicted on rape, sex abuse of a child charges

Marian Accardi, The Decatur Daily, Ala.
·2 min read

Mar. 18—An Elkmont man remained in Limestone County Jail on Wednesday on a $200,000 bond after he was indicted for sex crimes, including sex abuse of a child.

Jeremy Thomas Gatlin, 37, 15937 Oneal Road, was indicted Jan. 27 by a Limestone County grand jury on two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of sex abuse of a child under the age of 12, for engaging in sexual intercourse and having sexual contact with two victims.

Gatlin was arrested March 8 and taken to the jail without incident, court records show.

Others indicted recently are:

—Matthew Alexander, third-degree robbery.

—John Matthew Augustine, possession of a controlled substance.

—Melvin Lamar Baker, obstructing justice.

—Keyonna Torshae Battle, third-degree theft.

—Robert Anthony Byers, third-degree burglary.

—Elizabeth Callahan, possession of a controlled substance.

—Frances Ray Carter, possession of a controlled substance.

—Felicia Chesney, possession of a controlled substance.

—Stone Coleman Clark, possession of a controlled substance.

—Tavoras Antwan Coffman, third-degree domestic violence-felony.

—Jaquavius Deshon Cosby, third-degree theft.

—Nicolas Clayton Crocker, possession of a controlled substance.

—Kendrick Donyell Davis, possession of a controlled substance.

—Autumn Brooke Devaney, possession of a controlled substance.

—Eric Daniel Frogge, possession of a controlled substance.

—Melissa Ann Fuller, second-degree burglary.

—Jimmy Dale Gatlin Jr., possession of a controlled substance.

—Marcus Ray Gilliam, third-degree theft.

—Angel Nicole Gordon, second-degree domestic violence.

—Eric Allan Griffin, first-degree possession of a forged instrument.

—Danny Levon Harper, third-degree theft.

—Bona Indraputra, possession of a controlled substance.

—Tanya Wanette Jacobs, third-degree theft.

—Van Carroll Lankster, possession of a controlled substance.

—Samantha Ashley Lowery, possession of a controlled substance.

—Brian Ross McFarland, third-degree burglary.

—Elijah Walker McMeans, first-degree theft.

—Crystal Chantell Murphy, possession of a forged instrument.

—Angela Ruth Norton, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

—Kayla Rea' Shea Oliver, second-degree burglary.

—Jorge Luis Orsario, first-degree theft.

—Angel Nicole Patterson, possession of a controlled substance.

—Morgan Hannah Pierce, possession of a controlled substance.

—Christopher Aaron Pridgen, domestic violence by strangulation/suffocation.

—Reginald Allen Pryor, third-degree theft.

—Cody Lance Riggs, possession of a controlled substance.

—Eric Dewayne Rogers Jr., first-degree possession of marijuana.

—Bradley Michael Rouse, third-degree burglary.

—Jonathan Adam Sentor, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

—Joshua Michael Skurupey, possession of a controlled substance.

—Mark Dylan Stacey, possession of a controlled substance.

—Kenneth Obrian Tisdale, possession of a controlled substance.

—Kentayvius Deshon Valrie, possession of a controlled substance.

—Corey Cordell White, possession of a controlled substance.

—Maurice Anthony White, possession of a controlled substance.

—Tremain Dontay Williams, domestic violence by strangulation/suffocation.

marian.accardi@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. Twitter @DD_MAccardi.

Recommended Stories

  • Lawyers for Johnny Depp appeal 'wife beater' ruling in UK

    Lawyers for Johnny Depp moved to overturn a British court ruling that he assaulted his ex-wife, Amber Heard, by arguing Thursday that Heard did not donate all of her $7 million divorce settlement to charity as she claimed. The Hollywood star is seeking permission to appeal the November verdict in his libel lawsuit against The Sun newspaper for labeling him a “wife beater” in an April 2018 article. Depp lost the case following a three-week trial in July.

  • A Survivor of Georgia Shooting Spree Called His Wife: 'I've Been Shot! Please Come'

    For years, Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz had walked past Young’s Asian Massage parlor outside Atlanta on his way to a money exchange business next door. On Tuesday afternoon, he was steps away when he encountered a gunman. Moments later, he desperately reached for his cellphone. “I’ve been shot!” Hernandez-Ortiz told his wife, she later recalled. “Please come.” He choked on the other end and the call dropped, his wife, Flor Gonzalez, said. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Hernandez-Ortiz survived a horrific shooting spree after a gunman targeted three spas in the Atlanta area on Tuesday night. Eight people died, authorities said, including six of Asian descent, stoking fears of a rising tide of hate crimes. Gonzalez, 27, recalled the phone conversation with her husband on Wednesday after visiting her husband at a hospital. She said she did not believe he was an intended target of the gunman. Gonzalez said she rushed to the hospital on Tuesday and was unable to see her husband until after midnight. Doctors told her that he had been wounded in his forehead, throat, lungs and stomach. He underwent surgery Tuesday night. “Doctors told me he had been very lucky, but that he was still very grave,” she said. “He was lucky that the bullet didn’t penetrate his brain.” Gonzalez said she whispered words of encouragement and reminded her husband that next week the couple had been planning to celebrate their daughter’s 10th birthday. “I pleaded with him to keep fighting and that he has a family,” she said. “He loves his daughter a lot. He’s always been a dedicated father, very loving.” She said she felt his body jump, as if trying to respond to her. “He heard me,” she added. “I told him that we love him and to keep fighting.” Hernandez-Ortiz, who goes by Alex, moved to Georgia from Guatemala more than 10 years ago, his wife said, and worked as a mechanic. They had been married just as long. On Wednesday afternoon, a doctor called to tell Gonzalez that when her husband was asked to press the doctor’s hand, he did so, giving a sign that he is alert and will eventually recover. “He’s still alive, he’s fighting for his life,” she said. “But the doctors told me that he will have a long recovery after he leaves the hospital.” “Many others died,” she said holding back tears, “and my heart breaks for them. Whoever did this is not human.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Woman with history of airliner stowaways arrested again

    A woman with a history of stowing away on airliners was arrested Tuesday for attempting to sneak onto a flight at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, authorities said. The arrest of Marilyn Hartman, 69, came two weeks after a judge rejected a plea deal that would have given her probation for a previous attempt to stowaway on a flight. The device allowed Cook County sheriff’s deputies to track her as she headed for O’Hare.

  • Man suspected of killing 4 in fight over stimulus check

    An Indianapolis man suspected of killing three adults and a child told police he fatally shot the four victims after he and his girlfriend argued because he wanted a share of her federal COVID-19 relief money, according to a court document and one of the girlfriend's relatives. Malik Halfacre, 25, was being held Tuesday at the Marion County Jail on four preliminary counts of murder and one count each of attempted murder and robbery. Halfacre's girlfriend was critically wounded.

  • Battle over the Equality Act highlights the agonising pace of progress for LGBT+ Americans

    Bill to ban discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and sexual identity would need 60 votes to pass the Senate

  • GOP group that once endorsed Pat Toomey now condemns senator as ‘RINO’ after he voted to convict Trump

    It’s the latest sign of divisions within the party

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • Disneyland set to reopen next month after being closed for a year

    Park will be capped at around 15 per cent capacity to start with

  • SF man attacks elderly Asian woman but ends up bloodied, handcuffed to stretcher after she fights back

    A 39-year-old man attacked a 75-year-old Asian woman in downtown San Francisco.

  • Covid vaccine side-effects: what to know and why you shouldn't worry

    Side-effects have been reported for all three vaccines approved for emergency use in the US but most are mild and short-livedAs more people become eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine many are asking what side-effects they should expect, and if there are differences between the side-effects of the vaccines. The short answer to both questions is yes – the details are below – though any discomfort pales in comparison with contracting Covid-19. We used clinical trial data gathered by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to explore the kinds of side-effects most commonly associated with the three vaccines currently authorized for emergency use in the US. Those vaccines were developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (Niaid) and most recently by Johnson & Johnson. What are the common side-effects? For all the vaccines, the most common side-effects include: Soreness where the vaccine is injected. Fatigue. Headache and muscle soreness. Less common side-effects can also include nausea, chills and fever. The vast majority of symptoms cause discomfort, but not a total disruption of your daily habits. Are Covid-19 vaccines safe? Yes. Their safety is tested in large trials of tens of thousands of people, then the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continue to monitor vaccine safety data, including side-effects, after the vaccines are authorized. These are sometimes referred to as phase IV trials. That monitoring goes hand-in-hand with reporting through several vaccine safety registries. These ongoing studies can help identify the rarest of side-effects, and pinpoint people who may have special sensitivities to the vaccine, such as a potential for an allergic reaction. One of the key numbers included in the graphs below is the rate of people who experienced side-effects after receiving a “placebo”, or an injection of saline instead of the vaccine. People involved in the trials did not know whether or not they received the vaccine. This helps researchers understand the background rate of these side-effects in the population. Moderna vaccine side-effects Formally called mRNA-1273, this vaccine was developed by Moderna in partnership with the Niaid, but most people simply know it as the Moderna vaccine, which is a two-dose regimen spaced 28 days apart. A clinical trial involving more than 30,000 participants across 99 sites in the US found the vaccine was safe and effective, and protected people against Covid 94.1% of the time. Among those trial participants, 15,168 people received the vaccine and the rest received a placebo. Moderna dose 1 side-effects We used results from the vaccine’s trials to describe how likely it is for people aged 18 to 64 to experience a given side-effect within one week of a dose of the vaccine. On average, these symptoms cleared up within three days, and often less. default Moderna dose 2 side-effects A key feature of the two-dose regimen is that people are more likely to experience side-effects after the second dose. default Pfizer vaccine side-effects A vaccine developed by Pfizer with the pharmaceutical name BNT162B2 uses mRNA technology, much like Moderna’s vaccine. Their trial used 152 sites around the world. While the majority (130) were in the US, trial sites were also located in Brazil, Argentina and South Africa. More than 43,000 people were involved in the trial. The vaccine was found to be 95% effective at preventing Covid-19. Pfizer’s vaccine uses a two-dose regiment spaced 21 days apart. Pfizer dose one side-effects Unlike Moderna, Pfizer studied side-effects in two separate age groups: people between aged 16 and 55, and people older than 55. Because people older than 55 are slightly less likely to experience side-effects, the younger group is presented here. default Pfizer dose two side-effects Like the Moderna vaccine, some side-effects were more common after the second dose. default Johnson & Johnson side-effects The most recent vaccine authorized in the US is from the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Janssen. Johnson & Johnson’s trial included more than 40,000 people across 19 geographic regions. Importantly, this included South Africa, where the vaccine was found to be slightly less effective against the B1351 variant. The FDA found this vaccine is more than 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe Covid-19. While this efficacy rate is lower than the two previously discussed vaccines, it still gives near perfect protection against hospitalization and death, and provides advantages in fighting the pandemic. Johnson & Johnson side-effects The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose, has a generally lower rate of side-effects. default What causes the side-effects? Side-effects are a sign the vaccine is prompting your body to mount an immune response. They may be uncomfortable, but can also be a sign the vaccine is working as intended. Side-effects are caused by the release of chemicals in the body which signal to the immune system it is time to mount a response. These naturally occurring chemicals are called cytokines and chemokines. Though there is not a one-to-one correlation between side-effects and an immune response, side-effects are an expected part of the process. “What we look for as vaccinologists is the Goldilocks response,” said Dr Greg Poland, editor-in-chief of the medical journal Vaccine and head of the Vaccine Research Group at the Mayo Clinic. Poland also consults for major vaccine manufacturers. “We don’t want too little” immune response, “we don’t want too much, we want just enough,” said Poland. The balance Poland is describing is sometimes referred to as between “immunogenicity” and “reactogenicity”, or the propensity to prompt an immune response versus the tolerability of side-effects. Why should I trust this data? In vaccine science, these often mild side-effects are described as “adverse events”. In Covid-19 vaccine studies, researchers collected information on everything from hip fractures to heart attacks to monitor the safety of these vaccines. “We have a very, very robust system in the US,” to track adverse vaccine events, said Poland. “It’s how we were able to pinpoint a risk of anaphylaxis in specific kinds of people occurring at the rate of 2.4-4.5 per million, something you could never have done in this kind of timely manner in the past.” Importantly, the vast majority these side-effects are not related to vaccines, but are nevertheless documented to ensure there is not a pattern, and to verify the safety of one of the only medical interventions given to healthy people. The FDA then produces its own analysis of vaccine trials, and the data is presented to an independent panel of experts, who review it and make a recommendation on whether to authorize the vaccines based on the results. The FDA analyses presented to the committee are public, and can be viewed here, as can meetings of this expert panel.

  • 12 Republicans voted against honoring the Capitol Police and others that defended the Capitol during the riot

    Some Republicans said they disagreed with the legislation passed Wednesday for characterizing the Capitol siege as an insurrection.

  • Valerie Bertinelli posts old family photos with Eddie Van Halen to mark son’s 30th birthday

    A "ridiculously proud" Bertinelli celebrated Wolfgang's milestone birthday with family memories featuring her late ex-husband and Wolfgang's dad, Eddie Van Halen.

  • Sharon Osbourne said Duchess Meghan 'ain't Black' in resurfaced clip. Here’s why she's wrong.

    Questioning Meghan Markle's Blackness based on her skin color as a way to downplay her experience with racial discrimination is deeply troubling.

  • Bernie Sanders rips into Jeff Bezos: 'You are worth $182 billion ... why are you doing everything in your power to stop your workers' from unionizing?

    Bezos declined to testify at a hearing on income inequality, which included testimony from a pro-union Amazon worker in Alabama.

  • Heavily armed Texas man arrested near vice presidential residence, D.C. police say

    The Secret Service detained a man outside the official vice presidential residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory on Wednesday and District of Columbia police arrested him on a weapons charge, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police said. Vice President Kamala Harris has not yet moved into the residence due to ongoing renovations. The Secret Service had been tipped off by an intelligence bulletin from Texas. The man they detained, identified as Paul Murray of San Antonio, is being held on charges of carrying a dangerous weapon, a rifle, unregistered ammunition, and a device that feeds 30-round clips of ammunition to the rifle. New: Texas man arrested outside VP Kamala Harris' official residence at the US Naval Observatory Wednesday was in possession of an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, 113 rounds of unregistered ammunition, and five 30 round magazines, according to DC police report. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 18, 2021 Nobody was injured. More stories from theweek.comWarnock warns voting rights are under assault at a rate not seen 'since the Jim Crow era'Why the Atlanta spa shooting feels differentBiden face-plants on evangelical outreach

  • The Joker's 'Snyder cut' scene was made with several actors who were never on the set at the same time

    Ben Affleck and Jared Leto shot their scenes separately, while Zack Snyder had to direct Ezra Miller over a Zoom call.

  • Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle just sold their Hamptons house for $8 million - nearly double what they paid for it in 2019. Look inside the 7-bedroom home.

    The couple bought the house for $4.4 million in the summer of 2019. They're now looking for a home in Florida.

  • 15 Alexa commands you’ll wish you knew sooner

    If you've lost your phone or just want someone to watch out for burglars, Amazon's Alexa can help. Kim Komando shares 15 useful Alexa commands

  • Flipped cars and a boat wrapped around tree: Photos show Alabama tornado wreckage

    “Please take these storms seriously throughout the afternoon and night.”

  • Severe storms, tornadoes are moving through the South. People are sharing stunning images, videos.

    One man shared a video he took on the road that showed a tornado behind him near Waynesboro, Mississippi.