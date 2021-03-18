Elkmont man indicted on rape, sex abuse of a child charges
Mar. 18—An Elkmont man remained in Limestone County Jail on Wednesday on a $200,000 bond after he was indicted for sex crimes, including sex abuse of a child.
Jeremy Thomas Gatlin, 37, 15937 Oneal Road, was indicted Jan. 27 by a Limestone County grand jury on two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of sex abuse of a child under the age of 12, for engaging in sexual intercourse and having sexual contact with two victims.
Gatlin was arrested March 8 and taken to the jail without incident, court records show.
Others indicted recently are:
—Matthew Alexander, third-degree robbery.
—John Matthew Augustine, possession of a controlled substance.
—Melvin Lamar Baker, obstructing justice.
—Keyonna Torshae Battle, third-degree theft.
—Robert Anthony Byers, third-degree burglary.
—Elizabeth Callahan, possession of a controlled substance.
—Frances Ray Carter, possession of a controlled substance.
—Felicia Chesney, possession of a controlled substance.
—Stone Coleman Clark, possession of a controlled substance.
—Tavoras Antwan Coffman, third-degree domestic violence-felony.
—Jaquavius Deshon Cosby, third-degree theft.
—Nicolas Clayton Crocker, possession of a controlled substance.
—Kendrick Donyell Davis, possession of a controlled substance.
—Autumn Brooke Devaney, possession of a controlled substance.
—Eric Daniel Frogge, possession of a controlled substance.
—Melissa Ann Fuller, second-degree burglary.
—Jimmy Dale Gatlin Jr., possession of a controlled substance.
—Marcus Ray Gilliam, third-degree theft.
—Angel Nicole Gordon, second-degree domestic violence.
—Eric Allan Griffin, first-degree possession of a forged instrument.
—Danny Levon Harper, third-degree theft.
—Bona Indraputra, possession of a controlled substance.
—Tanya Wanette Jacobs, third-degree theft.
—Van Carroll Lankster, possession of a controlled substance.
—Samantha Ashley Lowery, possession of a controlled substance.
—Brian Ross McFarland, third-degree burglary.
—Elijah Walker McMeans, first-degree theft.
—Crystal Chantell Murphy, possession of a forged instrument.
—Angela Ruth Norton, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
—Kayla Rea' Shea Oliver, second-degree burglary.
—Jorge Luis Orsario, first-degree theft.
—Angel Nicole Patterson, possession of a controlled substance.
—Morgan Hannah Pierce, possession of a controlled substance.
—Christopher Aaron Pridgen, domestic violence by strangulation/suffocation.
—Reginald Allen Pryor, third-degree theft.
—Cody Lance Riggs, possession of a controlled substance.
—Eric Dewayne Rogers Jr., first-degree possession of marijuana.
—Bradley Michael Rouse, third-degree burglary.
—Jonathan Adam Sentor, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.
—Joshua Michael Skurupey, possession of a controlled substance.
—Mark Dylan Stacey, possession of a controlled substance.
—Kenneth Obrian Tisdale, possession of a controlled substance.
—Kentayvius Deshon Valrie, possession of a controlled substance.
—Corey Cordell White, possession of a controlled substance.
—Maurice Anthony White, possession of a controlled substance.
—Tremain Dontay Williams, domestic violence by strangulation/suffocation.
