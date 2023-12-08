Elkmont woman killed in crash

Dec. 7—A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:39 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, has claimed the life of an Elkmont woman. Melinda L. Sims, 45, was fatally injured when the 2019 Ford Ecosport that she was driving was struck by the 2019 Dodge Ram driven by Omar Betancourt-Agualir, 37, of Huntsville.

Sims was not using a seat belt at the time of crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Betancourt-Agualir was injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred on Jim Mclemore Road near Alabama 53, approximately two miles south of Toney, in Madison County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.