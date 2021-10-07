Elkridge man faces federal indictment on drug distribution and firearms possession charges

Oct. 7—A federal grand jury on Wednesday returned an indictment charging an Elkridge man with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Maryland.

Court documents show Delmarcus Branford, 31, allegedly committed the crimes while on federal supervised release, a U.S. Attorney's Office news release states.

The three-count indictment and other court documents state Branford conducted drug transactions in 2020, including selling crack cocaine to undercover law enforcement officers on several occasions.

He was subsequently indicted in Baltimore City Circuit Court, the U.S. Attorney's Office said, and a federal arrest warrant was issued based on a notice of his violation of supervised release.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Branford continued to sell drugs, posting several photos of himself with large amounts of cash, high-end clothing, luxury vehicles and other items on social media.

Branford was arrested Aug. 19 on the federal warrant, and law enforcement authorities executed a search warrant at his residence, seizing approximately $38,854 in cash, cellphones and other electronic devices, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

A search warrant was also obtained for a Maserati that law enforcement had observed him driving, the U.S. Attorney's Office said, after a K9 positively alerted to the presence of drugs. Court documents show that during the search, law enforcement recovered a semi-automatic firearm, a black trash bag and gray bag both containing controlled substances, and a digital scale with drug residue, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Authorities also recovered approximately 449.46 grams of cocaine, 25.66 grams of fentanyl and a large quantity of marijuana from the vehicle, the release states.

The indictment was announced by acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge Thomas Sobocinski of the FBI Baltimore Field Office; Assistant Special Agent in Charge Orville Greene of the Drug Enforcement Administration's Baltimore District Office; Chief Amal Awad of the Anne Arundel County Police Department; Chief Edward Jackson of the Annapolis Police Department; Commissioner Michael Harrison of the Baltimore Police Department; and State's Attorney for Baltimore City Marilyn Mosby, according to the release.

If convicted, Branford faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to life in federal prison for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and a maximum of 10 years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Branford is expected to have an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt at a later date, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.