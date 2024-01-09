Elks Hoop Shoot a success

Jan. 8—Rushville Elks Lodge 1307 hosted its annual Hoop Shoot contest Saturday in the the Boys & Girls Club of Rush County gymnasium.

Twenty-five area youth from throughout Rush County participated and winners were determined in six categories based on gender and age.

In the 8 and 9 year old division, Reid Tucker was the winner of the boys category and Lillian Clifton was the girls winner.

In the 10 and 11 year old division, William Morgan was the boys winner and Ryker Hines was the girls winner.

And in the 12 and 13 year old division, the boys winner was Brady Martz and the girls winner was Avri Shaffer.

The local winners advance to regionals next weekend in Seymour. Winners at that level advance to state competition in New Castle. Winners there move on to national regional competition in South Bend. Nationals will be held in Chicago, Illinois.

Tom Stumpf, who organized this year's local competition on behalf of the Rushville Elks, thanked the participants and wished those advancing good luck.