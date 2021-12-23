Elks to pay out in assault case

Dec. 23—PLATTSBURGH — The former leader of a defunct fraternal order chapter in Plattsburgh and its national organization were ordered to pay a combined $550,000 after a jury found them liable in the assault of an employee at the group's lodge in 2017.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 621 disbanded in 2019. Leadership noted at the time a dwindling membership that reached 275 members, less than half of what the group had bolstered 20 years ago, and the conviction of its former leader, Exalted Ruler Kirk Fraser, as reasons for the chapter shuttering.

Fraser pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors — forcible touching and criminal obstruction of breathing — after police said he digitally penetrated a woman and choked her, thinking that she "would like it," inside the former Elks lodge on Cumberland Avenue, Fraser's criminal complaint said. He was sentenced to probation for his offenses.

In 2018, the woman, an Elks employee and member, filed a lawsuit seeking damages against Fraser and the Elks organization, claiming Fraser's assault led to financial, physical and emotional distress.

The jury agreed, ordering Fraser and the Elks to pay $50,000 and $500,000, respectively, the woman's attorney said.

The national Elks organization is a fraternal group whose mission is to, "inculcate the principles of Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love and Fidelity, to recognize a belief in God, to promote the welfare and enhance the happiness of its Members," the group's website said.

The woman, who was 29 at the time of the assault and worked at the lodge as a bartender, said sexual harassment was commonplace in the Elks lodge. She said female employees often faced unwanted touching, kissing, lewd comments, propositions for sex and more from Elks members and guests.

The Press-Republican is choosing not to publish her name due to the nature of the claims in the lawsuit.

In her experience, she said, reporting those incidents within the organization was met with indifference. "Boys will be boys," she said management told her after she brought the incidents to their attention, the woman said in a deposition.

She said that work environment, which she called hostile and unsafe, led to her assault on March 25, 2017, when she said Fraser, who was 52 at the time, had been drinking shots with her at the members' only bar.

She said she was thinking about quitting her bartender job that same day, her deposition transcript said. She called Fraser, the leader of the lodge, to inform him of her decision.

But according to her, Fraser urged her to stay on as an officer in the organization in charge of running a planned cigar lounge bar in the lodge's Jack Johnson Room.

She said she went upstairs with Fraser to see the room, which is where the assault occurred. She quit her job and membership with the Elks soon after for her own safety, she said.

Fraser was charged about two weeks after the incident and was convicted a month later. The woman's lawsuit was filed in March 2018. A Clinton County jury ruled in her favor earlier this December.

"This jury verdict sends a message that society is no longer tolerant of the abuse of women, and further, that men in a position of power must — and will — be held accountable," the woman's attorney, Nancy Morgan of the New York firm Finkelstein & Partners, said in a statement. "I am very grateful to the members of the jury for their thoughtful verdict."

During the lawsuit, Morgan said, the Elks insurance company's attorney attempted to discount the assault, saying because the woman had been sexually abused before, that she could not have suffered further damage.

"This is a case about betrayal. The Elks caused (the woman) harm, but they did not want to be held accountable for all the damages they caused," Morgan's firm said in a press release.

"The lawyer for the insurance company blamed the victim. She put her through three days of cross examination before even coming to the courthouse and called (her) a liar even though the exalted leader of the Elks pleaded guilty to his crime."

The national Elks organization did not respond to a request for comment on the case.

As the jury read off its decision in court, the woman said she began to cry.

"I was upset with the criminal case because I never got to tell my story," she said. "For me, it was not about the money. I felt like I was finally heard."

The woman said the money awarded by the jury was life changing. She said it will allow her to get help and bring closure. She said it will also allow her to pursue a degree in social work to help other people.

The former Elks lodge at 56 Cumberland Ave. has been put up for sale since the chapter closed in 2019. The property has been assessed at $602,800 this year.

