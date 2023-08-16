Elkton man sentenced to 50 years in federal prison for repeated sexual abuse of a child

Aug. 16—U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett sentenced Lawrence Aquilla Colby IV, 35, of Elkton, Tuesday to 50 years in federal prison, followed by lifetime supervised release, for his participation in a conspiracy to sexually abuse a child from the age of 4 months to two years, produce and receive images documenting the abuse. and for possession of child pornography.

According to the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office, Colby — known as "Buddy" — admitted at his plea hearing that he and his co-conspirator, Summer McCroskey, sexually abused the child and produced videos and images of the abuse. Additionally, Colby received files documenting the sexual abuse of the child, which were sent to him by McCroskey, the U.S. attorney's office said.

McCroskey, 25, also of Elkton, was sentenced in May to 80 years in federal prison for her role in the conspiracy.

Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron commended the FBI, the Cecil County State's Attorney's Office and the Cecil County Sheriff's Office for their work in the investigation, and thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Paul E. Budlow and Colleen E. McGuinn, who prosecuted the case.