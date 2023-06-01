Elkton woman sentenced to 80 years in prison for sexually abusing an infant

Jun. 1—An Elkton woman was sentenced May 18 to 80 years in federal prison for her role in a conspiracy to sexually abuse a child.

Evidence presented before U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett established that Summer Nichole McCroskey, 25, along with her co-conspirator, Lawrence Aquilla Colby IV, 34, also of Elkton, sexually abused a child from the time the child was approximately 4 months old until at least October 2021, when the victim was 2, according to a news release from the Maryland U.S. Attorney's office.

McCroskey produced videos and images documenting their sexual abuse of the child, which she distributed to Colby and others, using an encrypted messaging application, according to the news release.

In May 2020, videos documenting the child's abuse were seen by international law enforcement partners on internet platforms. In December 2021, information connecting the videos to the United States was developed, officials said.

On Feb. 11, 2022, the FBI connected the videos to one of McCroskey's social media accounts, searched her residence and arrested McCroskey and Colby. McCroskey has been detained since her arrest in February 2022, according to the news release.

McCroskey pleaded guilty to each of the 16 counts with which she was charged in the indictment. Her 80-year prison term will be followed by 80 years of supervised release for charges related to her participation in a conspiracy to sexually abuse a child, producing and distributing videos and images documenting the sexual abuse of the child, and possession of child pornography, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney's office.

Colby also pleaded guilty. He faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison for conspiracy to sexually exploit a child and for each of five counts of sexual exploitation of a child; a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison for each of three counts of receipt of child pornography; and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Sentencing for Colby is scheduled for Aug. 15 at 11 a.m.