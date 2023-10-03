Ella Boulevard shooting: 1 dead in apparent drive-by outside convenience store

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities are asking for the public's help locating the suspects involved in a deadly shooting.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies responded to a shooting outside a convenience store in the 15300 block of Ella Boulevard.

According to preliminary information, a white pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Barren Springs and someone inside shot at a man standing outside the store on Ella Boulevard.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The truck then sped off, going southbound on Ella Boulevard, Gonzalez says.

Deadly shooting on Ella Boulevard (Courtesy of OnScene Houston)

Officials say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He appeared to be in his early 20s.

Gonzalez reports several shell casings were found in the street on Barren Springs.

If anyone has any information about this incident, call Harris County authorities at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.