Ella Emhoff made her runway debut in 3 standout coats that rivaled her Inauguration Day look

Amanda Krause
ella emhoff
Ella Emhoff was signed to IMG Models in late January. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

  • Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, made her runway debut on Thursday.

  • She modeled three coats for Proenza Schouler's Fall/Winter 2021 show during New York Fashion Week.

  • Emhoff was previously signed to IMG Models after a stylish appearance at Joe Biden's inauguration.

Few people can rock a winter coat like Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Not only did she wear a standout jacket to Joe Biden's presidential inauguration in January, but Emhoff also wore three different coat designs for her first runway appearance this week. On Thursday, designer Proenza Schouler shared a video of its Fall/Winter 2021 fashion show, which featured Emhoff as one of its models.

At the start of the show, she walked the runway in a long, baby-blue coat with black fur across its collar. She also wore matching wide-legged pants, tan sneakers, gold-rimmed glasses, and carried a black purse.

Next, she strutted in a leather trench coat with a yellow, marble-print shirt underneath. This time around, she also ditched pants for semi-sheer tights and sneakers for strappy sandals.

Whereas the first two looks suited winter weather, Emhoff's final Proenza Schouler design would work in the fall. She walked wearing oversized dress pants, flat shoes, and a black blazer with seemingly no shirt underneath.

The 21-year-old was signed to IMG Models at the end of January. As Insider's Samantha Grindell reported at the time, the company also represents models including Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Karlie Kloss, making IMG one of the top modeling agencies in the world.

Emhoff's new gig was likely the result of her appearance at the 2021 presidential inauguration, during which she was dubbed a "style icon."

She wore a bedazzled Miu Miu coat for the event, as well as a black headband, matching mask, leather gloves, and her signature glasses.

ella emhoff coat inauguration day
Ella Emhoff and Cole Emhoff at the 59th presidential inauguration in January 2021. Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

