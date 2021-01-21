Ella Emhoff wore a bedazzled Miu Miu coat to Biden's inauguration, and people are already calling her a fashion icon

Melchi Anyinsah-Bondzie
ella emhoff inauguration
The coat was designed by Miu Miu and is part of its Fall/Winter 2020 collection. Win McNamee / Staff / Getty Images

  • Ella Emhoff wore a statement bedazzled Miu Miu coat on Inauguration Day.

  • Kamala Harris' stepdaughter paired the coat with a dress by New York brand Batsheva.

  • Emhoff told Vogue she wanted to wear an outfit that embraced her feminine side.

The Biden-Harris inauguration was one of the most stylish the world has seen, with many opting for monochromatic outfits and symbolic purple for the occasion. However, one outfit in particular gained the attention of many - Ella Emhoff's stunning Miu Miu coat.

The 21-year-old textile designer is a student at Parsons School of Design in New York City and is also the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Italian design house Miu Miu's statement Shetland Pied De Poule coat, which is a part of its Fall/Winter 2020 collection, came complete with embellished shoulders, a cinched waistline, and a crisp white oversized peter pan collar.

Underneath, Emhoff wore a long burgundy dress by New York designer Batsheva.

The new second daughter wore a pair of black leather gloves, a black handbag, black boots, and a black mask to complete the look.

Read more: Kamala Harris' purple Inauguration Day outfit may have been a nod to the first Black woman to run for president

Emhoff is already being called a fashion icon in her own right, and people took to social media to react to the affectionately named "First daughter of Bushwick's" style.

One Twitter user labeled Emhoff a "style icon," while another tweeted: "I'm very excited for four years of Ella Emhoff."

Emhoff also captured the hearts of many because of her "eyebrow waggle" during the ceremony.

Speaking with Vogue ahead of the inauguration, Emhoff said she wanted to wear an outfit that allowed her to embrace her feminine side, and that her mood board included "a lot of scalloped collars and big silhouette shoulders and small buttons."

"This momentous of an event deserves a momentous outfit," she added.

Emhoff is already a designer, creating vibrant knitted items, including long high-waisted pants, biker shorts, hats, and household items like cushions. In an Instagram post from August, she thanked customers for their commissions, adding that "I love to knit and I love to see people in said knits."

Read more: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' family members had some of the best style moments of Inauguration Day

The Vice President's stepdaughter wasn't the only fashionable member of the presidential party - there were also several other standout looks on the day.

Vice President Kamala Harris wore a gorgeous purple look featuring pieces designed by Black American designers Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson, and First Lady Jill Biden wore an ocean-blue custom dress and coat designed by New York luxury brand Markarian.

Read the original article on Insider

