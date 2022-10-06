Elleda Wilson: Dirty little secret

Oct. 6—Sept. 30 marked the 39th anniversary of Warrenton High School student Joan Leigh Hall's sudden disappearance in 1983. There has not been a single trace of the 17-year-old since that day, and this enduring mystery has haunted Warrenton ever since.

Local law enforcement interviewed family, friends and Joanie's fellow students, to no avail, as stories started out one way, then were changed later on. You can read some official reports yourself, and reporter Chelsea Gorrow's in-depth article about the case and its many twists and turns, at bit.ly/wheresjoanie

So why hasn't this case been solved? An October 2013 editorial in The Daily Astorian blamed it squarely on the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office. "Some details of the investigation are breathtaking, unprofessional and galling," the editorial said. "A sheriff's deputy was allowed to interview a suspect, who was his son. When the young man subsequently disappeared, there was no attempt to re-interview him.

"A lead to another significant trail was totally not investigated. Witnesses changed their stories ... The amateurish, botched investigation by the county sheriff's office in 1983 should be used as a cautionary tale of how not to do it."

Also in October 2013, District Attorney Josh Marquis noted in a letter to the editor that none of the original people involved with the case are still in local police agencies, and the search for answers goes on. "Someone in Clatsop County knows what happened to Joanie Hall, or heard someone bragging," he wrote. "They need to come forward and contact the sheriff's office." If you know anything about what happened to her, call 503-325-8635, or email sheriff@co.clatsop.or.us

In 2009, the late Charlotte Hall Packard, Joanie's sister, told Dena Rush, missing persons advocate: "I have always felt like Joanie is Clatsop County, Oregon's dirty little secret."