Elleda Wilson: Are you happy?

Mar. 24—No surprises here: Finland is ranked the world's happiest nation for the fifth year in a row by the World Happiness Report, according to Yle.fi

The annual report is the result of a survey organized by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

In fact, all of the Nordic countries were in the top 10: Denmark was second, Iceland was third, Sweden was seventh and Norway was eighth.

The high rankings were, in part, credited to "strong social cohesion, excellent work-life balance and free education and health care." Another happiness factor was citizens trusting each other and their governments. For Finns, time spent outside was an important component.

The U.S. came in at No. 16 on the list. At the very bottom, at No. 146: Afghanistan.