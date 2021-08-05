Elleda Wilson: In One Ear: Who's got the gargoyles?

Aug. 5—In June, this column mentioned the theft of "Vern," a large gargoyle, stolen from Erik Forrey's porch in Astoria, even though Vern was held in place by zip ties and a chain.

Another gargoyle, "Fred," was stolen from Erik in February 2019. Both thefts were reported to the police.

Now the thieves have struck on the Long Beach Peninsula, pilfering one of Alana Ramstein's two large gate-guarding gargoyles. The remaining one is shown.

"I'm sick to my stomach this morning!" Alana posted July 28 on Facebook. "Our gargoyle was stolen last night! And the other damaged ... They were even cemented in the ground with rebar." Incidentally, one of the post commenters said her gargoyle had been stolen, as well.

"They're irreplaceable," Alana added. "I bought them in California, after my son was murdered, as a special birthday gift for my daughter, they were for our future home.

"I came here, and left all my stuff in storage for several years. I thought I escaped all the ugliness when I came here, to what I thought was my safe haven, and little piece of paradise. I stand corrected."

If you know where any, or all, of these well-loved gargoyles are, please contact the police.