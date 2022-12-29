Elleda Wilson: Skylarking

Dec. 29—From the Jan. 2, 1885 edition of The Daily Morning Astorian, there was a report of a fracas on waterfront that involved a shipboard shooting aboard the barque Britannia "which resulted in the shooting of one man, a suit in the justice court, an interested crowd and a first-class item for a dull New Year's Day."

Longshoreman Harry Newman went aboard the Brittania to collect a debt from a sailor, John Doe. Some say Newman's revolver "went off" and hit Doe over the heart, leaving bruise on his skin. Fortunately, that cartridge was a blank.

A second, real cartridge, discharged accidentally, and clipped Charles Kearney, a runner for "Chaplain" Stubbs, in the left arm, where the bullet lodged. "All hands were promptly bundled into a boat and dumped in jail," the paper reported.

"A second boat load of witnesses having been procured, the parties appeared before Justice Goodell at (4 p.m.) , when after some argument concerning the legality of proceeding in the matter on a legal holiday, the case was adjourned to 7 p.m. The defendant was charged with assault with intent to kill, giving bonds in the sum of $250 (about $7,700 today) for his appearance.

"When the case came up at 7 (p.m.), the sailors subpoenaed knew nothing about it. Kearney explained that it was nothing at all, just a little skylarking and, according to all hands, it was just a way they had of celebrating New Year's.

"The counsel for defendant moved the case be dismissed, and the prosecution concurring, it was so ordered."