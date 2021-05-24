Ellen DeGeneres Buys Back Montecito Estate for $14.3 Million

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are known for buying and selling homes at a prolific rate. And in 2017, the couple shelled out $7.2 million for the historic Rancho San Leandro in Montecito, California, flipped it, and managed to turn a hefty profit by selling it to Tinder cofounder Sean Rad a year later for $11 million. Now, Dirt reports that the duo has decided to buy the place back for $14.3 million.

The historic home neighbors Oprah Winfrey’s Promised Land estate, which spans over 70 acres. Rancho San Leandro began around 1850, when the state of California granted the Dominguez family the large chunk of land where they built the original 3,100-square-foot house. Today the property also includes six acres of open space.

Exposed wood beams, multicolored tile staircases, and cozy matching fireplaces are all characteristic of the house’s one-of-a-kind interiors. Right in the middle, a courtyard was created in 2014 across from the main one-bedroom area. The old-meets-new addition boasts a three-car garage, a private office, and a fitness center.

See the video.

In addition to its extraordinary curb appeal, there are next-level equestrian amenities at the property including a riding rink, a four-horse stable, a large barn, and much more. The views all over the grounds are breathtaking, adding to the allure of the property. Considering all the work DeGeneres already put into it, we can’t help wonder what she and de Rossi have up their sleeves this time around.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

