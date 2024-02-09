Ellen Noël events coming up

Feb. 8—The Ellen Noël Art Museum is experiencing a dynamic beginning to 2024 and has been diligently planning to deliver yet another year of outstanding programming.

The Ellen Noël will have its Valentine Making Workshop from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 10.

The event is free and open to the public. This is a make-and-take event.

HEB will be on hand for the afternoon as well.

The 38th Annual Shrimpfest is at 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at Barn G of the Ector County Coliseum.

It is the museum's signature annual fundraising event with all you can eat shrimp, beer and wine, live band, raffle, silent auction and a live auction. Shrimpfest proceeds go toward operational and programming costs throughout the year. The proceeds allow for the Ellen Noël Art Museum to continue to offer programming to the public, free of cost.

Prices for sponsorships start at $1,250 and general admission tickets are $50 if purchased pre-event or $55 at the door. For information on how to purchase a sponsorship or general admission tickets, click here.

The museum also will offer another primo event in its Curated Gourmet Series — Museum Uncorked: A Night of Art & Wine based upon their current exhibition, Gastronomy — running now through March 10.

The event will feature five chef-curated, exhibit-inspired food tastings paired specially with wine chosen by the Wine Society of Texas Permian Basin Chapter.

Reservations are required. Texas cocktail attire is requested. Tickets to this exclusive event start at $75. Reservations can be made by clicking here.