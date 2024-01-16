Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl and more 'Grey's Anatomy' stars reunite at Emmys

Paging the “Grey’s Anatomy” doctors, it's time for a mini reunion.

Already a reunion-filled show, the 2023 Emmy Awards ceremony brought together members of the beloved long-running medical drama to its stage on Monday night.

Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson reunited during the Jan. 15 show, held in Los Angeles. The star were on hand to present the nominees for best supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie. But before they did that, they paid tribute to the show that brought them together.

"When the first episode of 'Grey's Anatomy' aired .... I’m not sure Shonda Rhimes knew she would create a show that would have a lasting imprint on television and create lifelong friendships," Pompeo said.

Chambers called the show a "tribute to everyone who has been part of our family."

Heigl addressed the show's changes — her 2010 departure among them — in her segment. "And yes, there have been some changes over the years. But the one thing that has remained a constant is the incredible fanbase," she said.

Wilson applauded those fans for staying with them "through plane crashes, superstorms, earthquakes and a global pandemic."

Pickens Jr. pointed out that, with 20 seasons and counting, the show is officially the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history.

"That would not be possible without all of you. So to all of our fans and to all of you, we thank you," he said.

Pompeo's Meredith Grey has been leading the show for 20 seasons, but Heigl departed the show during the sixth season. Chambers also left the show during Season 16.

People were excited to see Heigl and Chambers together, as their characters, Izzie Stevens and Alex Karev, had quite the romance during their time at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Meanwhile, Pickens Jr. and Wilson are the only remaining original cast members on the show, after Pompeo opted for a scaled-back role in Season 19.

Grey's Anatomy reunion (Valerie Macon / AFP - Getty Images)

Pompeo and Heigl's reunion comes after their Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series conversation last year, where the two stars reminisced on their time on the show.

On the red carpet before the show began, Heigl pointed out that creator Shonda Rhimes' son was born during the show's second season and he recently celebrated his 18th birthday. She joked with E!'s Laverne Cox that the longevity of the medical drama is a little "disconcerting."

She also told People’s red carpet, reuniting with her former cast is “really fun for us because it’s a nostalgic, walk down memory lane.” She added that she hadn’t seen Chambers “in like 10” years. “We don’t get to see each other much and these are people that mean so much to me.”

Grey's Anatomy reunion (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the 2023 Emmys, which were rescheduled from September 2023 to January 2024, are broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, with the red carpet starting earlier. The 2023 Emmys are available to watch on live on Fox and stream on Hulu the following day.

Leading the list of nominees include “Succession” and “The Last of Us.” It was a star-studded night and reunions from shows like “The Sopranos,” “Martin,” “Ally McBeal” and more.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com