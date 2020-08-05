Ellen Pompeo reveals why she stayed on 'Grey's Anatomy'

While most of the original cast of "Grey's Anatomy" has moved onto other projects, series lead Ellen Pompeo says she is perfectly content staying where she is.

The 50-year-old actress, who plays Doctor Meredith Grey on the long-running ABC medical drama, appeared on the Jemele Hill Is Unbothered podcast on Monday and spoke about why she chose not to pursue other acting opportunities.

"For me, personally, a healthy home life was more important than career. I didn’t grow up with a particularly happy childhood. So the idea that I have this great husband and these three beautiful children... a happy home life was really something I needed to complete, to close the hole in my heart," Pompeo explained. "And so I made a decision to make money and not chase creative acting roles."

MORE: Ellen Pompeo reveals what she thought of Justin Chambers' 'Grey's Anatomy' exit

Besides wanting to settle down and collect a steady paycheck, Pompeo also feels her age limits her acting options.

The People's Choice Award winner was 35 when the series began. Had she been 10 years younger, however, Pompeo believes she probably would have exited the series when her initial six-year contract expired.

"I knew coming up on 40, it’s like ... I don’t want to be out there chasing things, running after things [and] begging. I’d rather just see this as the blessing that it is," she said

PHOTO: Ellen Pompeo appears in an episode of ABC's 'Grey's Anatomy,' that aired in 2020. (Gilles Mingasson/Walt Disney Television)

In the end, the decision to stay paid off -- literally.

Pompeo is now the highest-paid television actress, revealing in a 2018 interview with THR that she makes $575,000 per episode -- or $20 million per year.

MORE: How 'Grey's Anatomy' will tackle COVID-19 pandemic in season 17

The actress said she's not even tempted to consider what other opportunities she might have because "I’m never that thirsty because I’m financially set."

Ellen Pompeo reveals why she stayed on 'Grey's Anatomy' originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com