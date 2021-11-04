Ellen Pompeo says she was actually 'horrified' by the iconic 'Grey's Anatomy' scene where Meredith begs Derek to love her

Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo on "Grey's Anatomy." Vivian Zink/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Ellen Pompeo admitted on her podcast that an iconic "Grey's Anatomy" scene "horrified" her.

She didn't want Meredith to beg Derek, "pick me, choose me, love me."

"I can't believe that I'm on TV begging a man to love me," Pompeo recalled thinking.

Former "Bachelorette" lead Rachel Linsday was a guest on "Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo's podcast on Monday.

While discussing the aftermath of Lindsay's infamous "Extra" interview with former "Bachelor" franchise host Chris Harrison, the women drew a comparison between "The Bachelor" and an iconic romance on Pompeo's hit medical drama - and it's not a flattering one.

In season two episode five of "Grey's Anatomy," Pompeo's character Meredith Grey literally begs her then-boyfriend Derek Shepherd, who she has recently found out is married, to love her.

"I love you. In a really, really big, pretend to like your taste in music, let you eat the last piece of cheesecake, hold a radio over my head outside your window, unfortunate way that makes me hate you/love you," Meredith says before uttering the words that longtime fans of the show can recite by heart."So pick me, choose me, love me."

"Grey's Anatomy" episode "Thanks for the Memories." Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Pompeo revealed to Lindsay that she didn't want to shoot the scene, which was written by "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes.

"When I read that scene, I was horrified," Pompeo said. "I was like, 'I'm gonna beg a man?'"

The actress recalled her character "sobbing" while saying the words. "And what's funny about that scene is, I'm bawling my eyes out," she said. But even though she remembers literally crying, she said she wasn't motivated by Meredith's emotions at the moment.

"I'm bawling because I was like, 'I can't believe that I'm on TV begging a man to love me,'" she continued.

Shonda Rhimes (left) and Ellen Pompeo (right). Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Pompeo said that while she doesn't let her daughter Stella Ivery watch her show, the 12-year-old came across the scene on TikTok and asked her mom why she was pleading so hard for a man's affection.

"And I was like, 'Well praise Jesus that she's asking me this question and that her head is already in the right space,'" said Pompeo, admitting that she initially didn't know what to say but told Stella she "didn't write that" and "didn't want to do it."

Pompeo said she voiced that she thought the scene was "terrible" but admitted that it resonated with fans of "Grey's Anatomy," calling it "one of the most popular scenes in television history."

She then asked Lindsay why she thinks women put themselves in a similar situation as Meredith did to be "humiliated" on national television on "The Bachelor."

Rachel Lindsay. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Tyler Perry Studios

"I think society has romanticized those moments, they've made it a part of the fairytale," Lindsay replied. "Because it's like, if you come on the other side of it, then it's this beautiful thing and you have the stories to tell, almost as if things have to be difficult."

Lindsay reiterated, as she's said multiple times in the past, that "Bachelorette" producers edited her story to make it seem like she was begging her ex Peter Kraus to be ready to propose and she compared it to how Meredith begged Derek on "Grey's Anatomy."

The media personality said that even though she's been married to her husband Bryan Abasolo for two years, she still has to "defend" her relationship to the public.

New episodes of "Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo" are available to stream on Wednesdays.

