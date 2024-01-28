Ellen Rosenblum on her accomplishments as Oregon Attorney General, future plans

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ellen Rosenblum has served as Oregon Attorney General since 2012.

Over that time as the state’s top attorney, she’s initiated or signed onto numerous lawsuits against companies and the federal government.

A Democrat, Rosenblum is the first female state Attorney General in Oregon history. She was also recently named President of the National Association of Attorneys General.

As this week’s guest on Eye on Northwest Politics, Rosenblum discussed why she chose not to run for a fourth term and her plans after the end of her current term.

Additionally, she reflected on her accomplishments throughout her tenure, including the securing of abortion rights in Oregon, landing an $11 billion opioid settlement from CVS and Walgreens and the tackling of cyber security issues.

Rosenblum also discloses what she plans to do in her role as President of the National Association of Attorneys General.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

