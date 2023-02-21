New Ellenton man arrested in connection to a string of car burglaries

Feb. 20—A local man is facing charges following a string of car burglaries in New Ellenton.

Jimmy Keenan, 23, of New Ellenton was arrested and charged Feb. 19 with six counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, according to jail records.

New Ellenton Police Department Chief Shawn Middleton said three vehicles were broken into Thursday night into Friday morning and six were broken into Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The burglaries took place on Ann Drive, Fairway Drive and Foreman Avenue and people's wallets, purses and electronic devices were stolen, Middleton said.

"He's been breaking into vehicles and taking other people's belongings," Middleton said.

Middleton said Keenan was caught after he was identified in video footage.

"I do want to thank the community for all of their help with catching this guy," Middleton said. "Without the camera footage and without the people calling, we would have never caught him."

Keenan is listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.