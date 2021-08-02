New Ellenton man charged with attempted murder in Aiken County

Aug. 2—A New Ellenton man was arrested Saturday in connection to a shooting on Pine Log Road in Beech Island.

Willie Edward Lee Jr., 19, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

On July 7, officers responded to the B&T Express on Pine Log Road for a shooting incident, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies observed the victim's vehicle parked at a pump with "numerous shell casings around the vehicle as well as damage to the gas pump," according to the report.

Aiken County EMS transported the victim to the hospital for treatment.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.