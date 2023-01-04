New Ellenton man charged with murder in Christmas night stabbing death

Jan. 3—New Ellenton police have arrested a man in connection to a Christmas night stabbing .

Ruben Perry, 27, of New Ellenton, was arrested and charged Jan.1 with murder, New Ellenton Police Chief Shawn Middleton said.

The victim, Kennard A. Thomas, 32, of Aiken, was found with two stab wounds at a residence in the 500 block of Camel Street in the early morning hours of Dec.26, the Aiken Standard reported.

Thomas was transported to Augusta University Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Middleton said police have evidence that indicates Perry used an unknown object to stab Thomas.

"I am hoping we can get him convicted and give the family some type of justice," Middleton said.

Perry is listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.