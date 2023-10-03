New Ellenton police chief resigns

Oct. 3—The town of New Ellenton no longer has a police chief after the current one resigned.

New Ellenton Police Chief Shawn Middleton resigned over the weekend and Sgt. Josh Solomon has been appointed as interim chief of the department, according to New Ellenton Mayor Kimberly Williams.

Williams would not comment on why Middleton resigned, but said it's an ongoing investigation.

Reports show that the Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to several domestic incidents that involved Middleton and his wife, but it wasn't confirmed if those incidents led to his resignation.

Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office said the domestic cases have been turned over to SLED.

Incident reports show two domestic incidents took place at a residence in the 400 block of Lybrand Street.

The first call at that location was March 24, in reference to a domestic call. Police on the scene spoke with Middleton, who stated he wanted the sheriff's office on the scene while he got some property from his residence and that he was splitting up with his wife (victim).

The victim arrived on the scene and stated she was there to let Middleton inside the residence to get his belongings.

After Middleton got his belongings, the victim told police that she and Middleton were splitting up and didn't want him at the residence and they were both on the phone arguing with each other earlier in the day about splitting up.

The victim stated that while on the phone with Middleton, he said she makes him want to choke her sometimes.

Middleton told the officer on the scene that he was speaking his mind and he would never hurt her.

Middleton gathered his belongings and left the scene without incident, the report said.

Police said they didn't see physical injuries on the victim or Middleton, but they got into a verbal argument.

The second call to the Lybrand Street address was May 29 for a domestic violence call from a victim who said she was receiving text messages from an unknown person that claimed Middleton was cheating on her.

The victim said she confronted Middleton about the messages and wanted him out of the house.

Police spoke with Middleton who stated he never cheated and didn't know why she was receiving those messages.

Middleton told police that the argument was verbal and he needed to get his belongings.

Police escorted Middleton to retrieve his belongings.

On May 31, police responded in the 200 block of North Main Street in New Ellenton for a threats and a harassment call.

The complainant wanted to meet with an officer at the New Ellenton Police Department and was distraught and sobbing.

The complainant said her husband (Middleton) was the police chief of the department.

The complainant stated on March 11, she went through Middleton's work phone and under a blocked message she found an ongoing conversation that occurred between January and March with an out-of-state area code.

The complainant said the conversations were sexual in nature and confronted Middleton about it.

Middleton stated the person was "crazy" and had a son, who he mentors.

The person texting then confronted the mayor about the matter, and the complainant said the mayor said the texts did seem conflicting.

The mayor said Middleton could no longer respond to calls at the residence where the woman texting him lives at to contact her son.

The complainant said a couple of weeks passed and on March 24, she and Middleton got into an argument about the matter again, at which time he packed a bag and left their residence.

The complainant said Middleton told her he felt like killing her but two days later Middleton came back and the couple worked things out.

The complainant said a few days later, she and Middleton were at home and he received a phone call.

She said Middleton would usually put his phone on speaker, but he didn't which made her suspicious; she confronted him and Middleton admitted the call was about the other woman's son.

The complainant stated three days later, she got a text from a random number that said, "How does it feel to share your husband," and she confronted Middleton, who said he had no idea what it was about.

The complainant said the number used to send texts to her phone was the same one she found on Middleton's phone on March 11.

The complainant said she wanted all the information documented due to not feeling safe.

Calls to Middleton were sent to voice mail.