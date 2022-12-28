Ellenton woman charged with helping hide boyfriend’s role in shooting, sheriff’s office says

An Ellenton woman is charged with first-degree attempted murder after detectives allege that she helped conceal her boyfriend’s role in a shooting in November, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

Alexanderia Lisa Sollock, 20, was arrested on Monday as part of an ongoing investigation into the shooting, which happened around 3 a.m. Nov. 23 in the 1100 block of Grantham Drive in the North Sarasota area.

Detectives say that Sollock’s boyfriend, 19-year-old Carlos Henry-Antonio Herrera, pulled the trigger in the planned drive-by shooting, which sent a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the hospital in critical condition.

Herrera was arrested earlier this month and booked into the Sarasota County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges of drug-trafficking out of Charlotte County. On Thursday, law enforcement additionally charged him with premeditated attempted murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle as a result of the shooting investigation.

Fingerprints, DNA and cellular data tie Herrera to the crime, the sheriff’s office said.

According to an arrest report, Sollock was aware of Herrera’s involvement in the shooting on Nov. 23 and helped protect him from arrest.

“...Sollock knowingly assisted (Herrera) immediately after the crime occurred by providing him transportation, shelter and evidence concealment, in an attempt for Herrera to avoid or escape detection, arrest, trial or punishment,” the arrest report says.

The report accuses Sollock of accessory to premeditated attempted murder after the fact.

On Nov. 25, two days after the shooting, detectives had located Herrera at a motel on Tamiami Trail and were conducting surveillance, the arrest report says. Detectives say they observed Sollock arrive in her vehicle, pick Herrera up and drive him back to a home in the 5400 block of 36th Court East in Ellenton, where the couple lived together.

A search warrant was later carried out against Sollock. Detectives say Sollock confirmed that Herrera was her boyfriend and that they lived together, but she refused to give any other information and asked for a lawyer.

Story continues

A safe found at the home contained a 9 mm handgun and ammunition that matched the brand of bullet casings found at the crime scene; Herrera’s DNA was later found on both, the sheriff’s office said.

A search of Sollock’s phone revealed calls and texts between herself and Herrera in the minutes after the shooting occurred.

“Hurry we ditched the car sped they everywhere,” one of Herrera’s texts to Sollock said, according to the arrest report.

Detectives say they used information from Sollock’s phone and captures of her vehicle on traffic monitoring devices to confirm that she went to pick him up in Sarasota immediately after the shooting.

They also found texts between Sollock and her mother.

“The feds keep following me,” Sollock allegedly texted her mother at 6:04 p.m. on Nov. 25. “Don’t (expletive) say (expletive) to no one, I’m not playing.”

Sollock is held without bond at the Manatee County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.