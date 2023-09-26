Ellenville man charged with the attempted murder of his mother

ELLENVILLE - A village man has been charged with the attempted murder of his mother.

According to Ellenville police, they responded to a report of a domestic incident at a Roslyn Street address around 1:40 p.m. on Sept. 20.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from apparent knife wounds to her neck.

She was treated at the scene by the Ellenville Rescue Squad and then taken to Ellenville Regional Hospital. From there, she was flown to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where she was treated for her injuries. Police said she is expected to recover.

Police said when they arrived at the residence, they also encountered Jordan E. Cutler, 35, of 19 Roslyn St., outside the house. Police said he surrendered peacefully.

Police said further investigation revealed Cutler was the victim's son, and that at some point he had placed her in a chokehold in an attempt to render her unconscious.

Police said when that failed, he took a knife and cut her around the neck, in an attempt to cause her death.

Police said they obtained search warrants, which were executed by members of the State Police Forensic Investigation Unit. The weapon was recovered at the scene, village police said.

Cutler was charged with one count each of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and strangulation, all felonies; and criminal obstruction of breathing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both misdemeanors.

He was arraigned before Wawarsing Town Justice Charles Dechon and sent without bail to the Ulster County jail, pending further court action.

The name of his attorney was not immediately available.

