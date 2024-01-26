Ellenville man charged with stabbing and then briefly escaping from custody

ELLENVILLE - An Ellenville man is facing felony charges of assault and escape after he allegedly stabbed another man on Wednesday and then briefly escaped from custody after being caught by police.

According to Ellenville village police, they responded to a report of a stabbing outside a general store on Route 209 shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The responding officers found the victim, identified only as a 20-year-old Kingston man, lying on the sidewalk with a deep stab wound to his upper abdomen.

He was treated at the scene by members of the Ellenville Rescue Squad and then taken to Garnet Regional Medical Center in Middletown, where he underwent emergency surgery Wednesday night.

Police said he is reported to be in stable condition in the medical center's intensive care unit, and is expected to survive.

Two hours after a police investigation began, the suspect, identified as Jordan Coffey, 23, of Ellenville, was located by a K-9 unit of the state police hiding in an apartment on Mill Street. He was taken into custody by Ellenville and state police without incident.

Coffey was charged with one count of first-degree assault, a felony, and taken to the Town of Shawangunk Court for arraignment.

Shawangunk Town Justice Michael Voss ordered Coffey held at the Ulster County jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

After the arraignment, Coffey, who was handcuffed from behind, managed to pull the handcuffs over his legs and then fled on foot, still handcuffed, out of the court and down the street, with an officer in pursuit.

Coffey was located about 45 minutes later by an Ulster County Sheriff's Department K-9 unit and taken into custody without incident.

Coffey was additionally charged with one count of first-degree escape, a felony, and ordered held without bail in the Ulster County jail, pending further court action.

The name of Coffey's attorney was not immediately available.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Ellenville police charge village man with assault and escape