Ellenwood pleads innocent to murder charge

Jun. 15—A Kamiah man charged in U.S. District Court with second-degree murder and strangulation in connection with the death of a woman last October pleaded innocent to the felony charges Monday.

Travis D. Ellenwood is scheduled for a jury trial Aug. 2 before U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill of Coeur d'Alene.

Ellenwood, who appeared during a video hearing Monday before U.S. Magistrate Raymond E. Patricco, will remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Office until trial. He waived his right to a detention hearing, in which the state argued in a previously submitted brief that because of the nature of the charges and Ellenwood's potential danger to the community, he should remain in custody.

Patricco assigned attorney David R. Partovi, of Spokane, to represent Ellenwood, who said he could not afford to hire his own attorney. Partovi accompanied Ellenwood during Monday's hearing.

According to court files, Ellenwood, no age given, was indicted by a federal grand jury June 3 on felony charges of second degree murder and strangulation. Ellenwood, the file says: "with malice aforethought, did unlawfully kill B.A.B. by beating her and strangling her in violation of federal law."

The indictment states that on Oct. 31, 2020, Ellenwood, "did knowingly assault B.A.B. who was an intimate partner or dating partner, by strangling and attempting to strangle B.A.B."

The indictment by the grand jury has been sealed and is not available at this time for pubic viewing.

Whelan declined to verify the victim's identity until it is revealed in open court.

After reading Ellenwood his constitutional rights, Patricco said the maximum penalty for second-degree murder is up to life in prison, up to five years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The maximum penalty for strangulation, the judge said, is not more than 10 years in prison, followed by up to three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

Ellenwood was originally arrested in November and had been held in the Nez Perce County Jail until being transferred to federal custody last week.

According to an earlier report, FBI agents, Nez Perce Tribal Police and Idaho County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence Oct. 31 near Kamiah where a woman was found dead. Ellenwood was identified as a person of interest and arrested about two weeks later.

Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.