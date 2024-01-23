Ellesmere's Fullwood JOZ factory to relocate due to demand

The milking robots aim to give the cow a calmer experience while increasing the milk yield

A Shropshire factory that makes milking robots will relocate due to its sales doubling.

Fullwood JOZ in Ellesmere said it will move from its location on Grange Road to somewhere "within the region".

This is due to the current factory not having the facilities to keep up with the demand.

Fullwood JOZ said the change comes faster than expected, but shows how much the company has grown in a very short time.

The company, which bought the factory in June 2022, describes itself as a provider of "complete integrated quality milking solutions for ambitious dairy farmers."

Its milking robots aim to create a calmer experience for the cow while increasing the yield for farmers.

