Ellicott City man charged with killing his wife in their home, Howard County police say

Apr. 27—A 61-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his wife in their Ellicott City home, the Howard County Police Department announced Tuesday.

At approximately 3:40 p.m. Monday, police were called to a residence in the 3700 block of Spring Falls Court for a check on a resident's welfare and located Veronica Theresa McGinley, 60, dead with multiple undetermined injuries, police said.

Through investigation, police determined that McGinley had been killed by her husband, Ronald Scott McCandless, who then left the scene, according to a news release. Police located McCandless in his vehicle in the 4000 block of Meadowbrook Lane in Ellicott City and took him into custody Monday.

McCandless is charged in a warrant with first- and second-degree murder and assault. An attorney is not listed for him in public court records.

Police said the medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine McGinley's cause of death, and the motive for the killing is still under investigation.