Ellicott City woman dies after being shot last week; daughter expected to be charged with murder, police say

Apr. 26—The mother of an Ellicott City woman has died after Howard County police say her daughter shot and killed her Thursday.

Investigators say Andrea Ruth Haugh, 55, of Ellicott City, was visiting her daughter's home in the 2900 block of Bethany Lane in Ellicott City when she was shot.

Her daughter, Samantha Marie Myers, 32, is expected to be charged with first-degree murder, law enforcement said Monday. She was previously charged with attempted first-degree murder and other offenses.

Police said they found Haugh around 4:45 p.m. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Myers was still on scene, police said.

She was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in critical condition and died days later, according to law enforcement.

Myers was arrested at the scene. Police are continuing to investigate what led to the shooting.

Two children who were also at the home were unharmed but were taken to Johns Hopkins Children's Center as a precaution, police said.

Myers is being held without bond and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing May 20; an attorney is not listed for her in public court records.