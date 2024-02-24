Ellie Goulding announces split from husband

Ellie Goulding has confirmed her split from husband Caspar Jopling.

The 'Love Me Like You Do' singer married Jopling, an art dealer, in 2019 in York, but was recently pictured kissing a surfing instructor in Costa Rica.

In a statement posted to Goulding's Instagram story, the singer has spoken out about the couple's split for the first time.

“In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago," she wrote.



“We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our son’s best interests at heart," Goulding continued.

“We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes – we won’t be commenting further.”

Jopling's own statement was reposted to Goulding's story as well, echoing her sentiments.



It read: "I feel (sadly) that I need to say something on mine and Ellie's current relationship... that I hope more than anything will make any final tabloid speculation disappear."

Jopling's statement continued: "Ellie and I made the decision to separate some time ago. Our immediate family and close friends have known for some time – otherwise we chose to do what we could to keep this private.

"Ellie and I remain the closest of friends and, most importantly, 'co-parents' to the best kiddo in the world, Arthur. This is the last I want to say on this – and please ask that you respect mine and Ellie's privacy."

Goudling gave birth to her son in April 2021, after announcing her pregnancy in February of that year.





