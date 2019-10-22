Ellie Goulding fans: Stop asking her when she's going to have a baby originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

First comes love and then comes marriage -- but don't ask Ellie Goulding when we'll see her with a baby carriage.

The singer who tied the knot in August with her longtime boyfriend Caspar Jopling, did an Instagram Story Q&A with fans on Monday, according to People, and got the question: 'Do you think of having baby(ies) any time soon? (the world need[s] two of you !).”

"Not particularly,” Goulding responded, as captured by People. She added a gritting-teeth emoji and added, "As you can imagine it’s been a non-stop question."

“I hate being made to feel like that’s what I’m supposed to be doing on this earth,” she continued. “I guess technically I am. But I see things differently in today’s world!”

Before she starts producing babies, fans would probably be content with Goulding producing a new album. Though she's released several hit singles, like the Diplo/Swae Lee collaboration "Close to Me" and "Hate Me" with Juice WRLD, her last album, "Delirium," came out in 2015.