Ellington driver charged with DUI after crash with motorcycle in Tolland

Jun. 27—TOLLAND — State police charged an Ellington man with drunken driving and other crimes after the vehicle he was allegedly driving struck a motor vehicle.

State police were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Hunter and Crystal Lake roads around 1:16 a.m. today.

Upon arrival, state police determined Spencer C. Kraus, 24, of 10 Cedarwood Drive, Ellington, was the driver of the car that struck the motorcycle, and was under the influence of alcohol.

Kraus was taken to Rockville General Hospital for medical evaluation and subsequently arrested. The two people on the motorcycle were not injured.

Kraus was charged with evading responsibility, illegally operating a motor vehicle under the influence, failure to obey a stop sign, and second-degree assault with a motor vehicle. He is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond and will appear Monday in Vernon Superior Court.

For news around JI Land, follow Jessica Lerner on Twitter: @JessLerner.