Ellington food fight ends with charges

Jul. 7—ELLINGTON — A man engaged in a dispute with a neighbor over property lines has on more than one occasion thrown food over his neighbor's fence, including spaghetti and meatballs, a loaf of bread, and chicken breasts, according to a state police report.

The man, Raymond Boisvert, 65, of Crane Road, was charged in June with third-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

The state police report provides the following details:

On June 5, a man called state police to report damage to his property. Troopers have responded to calls seven times in the previous eight years for property line disputes and noise complaints.

On this occasion, the man said, his neighbor, Boisvert, threw food in his yard while he was out of town. He led troopers to the backyard, where a loaf of bread and four cooked chicken breasts lay on the ground near the fence between the two properties.

This wasn't the first issue he's had with Boisvert over his years of living there, the man said.

He mentioned an incident two years prior, when his daughter was in the backyard with a friend near the pool, playing music on a small Bluetooth speaker.

Boisvert placed two large speakers in his window facing towards their yard and played music loudly enough to drown out his daughter's speaker, the man told state police.

Boisvert continued to do that on occasion over the following years, sometimes in the middle of the night.

In 2021, Boisvert came onto the man's property and yelled obscenities at his wife, daughter, and mother-in-law, and accused his mother-in-law of hitting his fence with a golf cart, the man said.

Boisvert continued into the backyard, where he was driving a lawnmower, and screamed at him while trying to climb onto the mower, the man told state police.

In the months following, Boisvert began piling large debris against the fence between their properties, forcing it to bow out into his yard, the man said.

More recently, in May, he found that spaghetti and meatballs were dumped in his yard, and that oil was sprayed across the corner of his front yard, near Boisvert's property line.

He said the oil covered his vinyl fence and a 4-by-5-foot section of his yard, including a lilac tree. The man reported the incident to police, but didn't pursue charges at the time because he figured doing so would make the situation worse.

Then on June 5, he returned home to find the bread and chicken in the yard.

The man said he didn't know why Boisvert began doing such things, or what led to the behavior in the first place, because he had never had a problem with Boisvert before.

When a trooper attempted to speak with Boisvert about the situation, he refused.

On June 15, state police consulted with the Ellington town planner, who determined that the fence between the two yards mirrors the property line, and that by piling objects against it, Boisvert was encroaching on his neighbor's property.

