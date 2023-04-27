Ellington man charged with striking teen in head with hammer

Apr. 27—ELLINGTON — State police charged a local man Saturday who, they say, struck a 16-year-old boy in the head with a hammer.

The man, Janusz Surowka, 44, was charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, violation of a protective order, and violation of a restraining order.

Surowka was released on $200,000 bond and is to appear in court on June 21.

The police report supporting his arrest provides the following details:

On Saturday, state police responded to an address in Ellington for a disturbance. Upon arrival, they found a boy on the floor inside the home, suffering from a large cut on his head.

A woman present said Surowka and the boy got into an argument, and although she didn't see what happened, she heard the sounds of an altercation and called police.

Surowka left, and she found the boy on the floor, with a hammer and drops of blood nearby, the woman said.

A trooper conducted a traffic stop of Surowka less than an hour later on the highway and took him into custody.

The boy was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his head wound, police said.

