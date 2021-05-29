Ellington man gets 2 1/2 years in Manchester robbery

Alex Wood, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
·3 min read

May 29—An Ellington man was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison Monday after accepting a plea bargain in which he was convicted of involvement in the robbery in Manchester of a woman who had been given a ride to buy a car by an acquaintance of his.

Alexzandar Antonio Herrera, 20, who has listed an address on Middle Butcher Road, was convicted of second-degree robbery in the Hartford Superior Court plea bargain.

He entered the deal under the Alford doctrine, meaning that he didn't admit guilt but acknowledged that the prosecution's evidence would have been sufficient for a conviction at trial.

Judge Laura F. Baldini imposed the sentence in accordance with a plea bargain negotiated by Herrera's lawyers, John E. Franckling and Tanya T. Dorman, with prosecutor Anthony Bochicchio.

Under the sentence, Herrera will be on probation for three years after he is released from prison, facing up to 7 1/2 more years in prison if he violates release conditions.

He has been held in lieu of $200,000 bond since his arrest on March 4, 2020, and that time will be credited against his sentence. But because second-degree robbery is a violent crime, he will have to serve 85% of his sentence before he will be eligible for parole.

ROBBERY SENTENCE

DEFENDANT: Alexzandar Antonio Herrera, 20, of Ellington

GUILTY PLEA: Second-degree robbery

SENTENCE: 10 years, suspended after 2 1/2 years in jail; three years' probation.

CO-DEFENDANT: Kyle David Bolduc, 22, of Manchester, whose case remains pending, along with several others.

As part of the plea bargain, the prosecutor dropped a number of less serious cases against Herrera.

Charges remain pending against Herrera's codefendant in the case, Kyle David Bolduc, 22, who has listed an address on Edgerton Place in Manchester. Bolduc is being held at the Hartford Correctional Center in lieu of more than $335,000 bond on multiple cases.

A woman reported to Manchester police on Feb. 29, 2020 that Bolduc and another man had robbed her friend in Manchester, according to a police affidavit, which goes on to recount the following:

The robbery victim later told police that she had contacted Bolduc, an acquaintance since high school, and asked for a ride to Manchester so that she could buy a car for $600.

Bolduc agreed and picked her up at her East Hartford home. A man she didn't know but later identified from a photograph as Herrera was also in the car, the woman said.

She told police that Bolduc first drove to the Walgreens on Connecticut Boulevard in East Hartford so that she could withdraw cash from an ATM. Bolduc next stopped at a gas station in Manchester and then a house, where he and Herrera went inside for a short time, the woman said.

About 10 minutes after the last stop, Bolduc pulled into a dead-end street and parked. He got out of the car, opened the door where the woman was sitting and told her, "You know what time it is," the woman recalled. At the same moment she heard Herrera chamber a round in a gun in the front seat.

The woman said Bolduc threatened her, so she gave him the money she planned to use to buy the car.

Bolduc got back into the car after the robbery, took the gun from Herrera, and showed it to her, the woman said.

Bolduc then drove her home. Before leaving, he told her that he knew where she lived and would return if she told anyone about the robbery, the woman told police.

The prosecutor told the judge that the victim "has not been responsive" to his office during the court case.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.

Recommended Stories

  • So, you want to democratize venture capital

    A venture capitalist once told me candidly that whenever you see the phrase "democratization" in tech marketing material, think of it as a red flag. Now, you know me well enough to know that I wouldn’t start off your Saturday with this dreary of an introduction normally, but I think that that reality is why a new tool, championed by tech entrepreneurs Lolita and Josh Taub, could be on to something actually innovative. The Taubs have launched a GP-LP, or general partner and limited partner, matching tool to help underrepresented fund managers get access to the capital they need to start their fund.

  • Gavin MacLeod, 'Love Boat' captain, dies at 90

    Gavin MacLeod, the veteran supporting actor who achieved stardom as Murray Slaughter, the sardonic TV news writer on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” before going on to even bigger fame as the cheerful Capt. Stubing on “The Love Boat,” has died. MacLeod died early Saturday, his nephew, Mark See, told Variety. Known to sitcom fans for his bald head and wide smile, MacLeod toiled in near anonymity for more than a decade, appearing on dozens of TV shows and in several movies before landing his “Mary Tyler Moore” role in 1970.

  • Royal Yacht Britannia replacement to enter service in four years, says Boris Johnson

    The new national flagship to replace the Royal Yacht Britannia and give British businesses a new global platform will enter service in four years, Boris Johnson has announced. The Prime Minister said work on the new flagship, which will be crewed by the Royal Navy, will start next year. The Government hopes it will be constructed at a UK shipyard. Number 10 said the name of the new ship will be decided "in due course", although sources have previously told The Telegraph that the intention is to call it "Prince Philip" after the late Duke of Edinburgh. An alternative name could be HMS Britannia, providing a clear link to the royal yacht, which was controversially decommissioned by Tony Blair in 1997. The Government's confirmation of a new flagship is a significant victory for a long running campaign by The Telegraph for a replacement for Britannia since Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016. Mr Johnson said: "This new national flagship will be the first vessel of its kind in the world, reflecting the UK's burgeoning status as a great, independent maritime trading nation. Every aspect of the ship, from its build to the businesses it showcases on board, will represent and promote the best of British – a clear and powerful symbol of our commitment to be an active player on the world stage."

  • Trump-loving church that uses guns in holy rituals buys compound near Waco, Texas

    The cult-like group’s leader wears a crown of bullets and carries a golden AR-15

  • He won the Stanley Cup with the Lightning. Will he get to play against them as a Hurricane?

    “You want to get him in, because I know he’s effective, but who are you taking out?”

  • He tried to warn his co-workers, then he was shot: Loved ones mourn victims of shooting at San Jose rail yard

    As a gunman opened fire at a San Jose light rail yard, Taptejdeep Singh rushed out of an office to help others escape, his co-workers told his family.

  • Man arrested after posting a viral video of him eating a snake that he claimed would 'keep COVID-19 at bay'

    The man, known only as Vadivelu, from Tamil Naidu, India, was arrested and fined after sharing a video of him ripping a snake in two and devouring it.

  • Her High School Said She Ranked Third in Her Class. So She Went to Court.

    Dalee Sullivan looked straight ahead into her computer’s camera and started making her case to the judge. She referred to transcripts, emails and policies she had pulled from the student handbook at Alpine High School. The school, she contended, had made errors in tabulating grade-point averages: Classes and exams that should have been included were left out, and vice versa. Sullivan had won Lincoln-Douglas debate tournaments and, in her freshman year, was a member of the mock trial team. But she is not a lawyer. She is 18, and she graduated from the lone public high school in the small West Texas town of Alpine just a week ago, which was the reason she was in court to begin with. “This serves to prove that no matter the outcome of the GPA contest, and no matter how many times we had the school recalculate the GPA,” Sullivan told the judge during a hearing on Friday, the Alpine Independent School District “was going to make certain I could never be valedictorian, even if I earned it.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times School officials said she ranked third in her class. Sullivan disagreed. She could not find a local lawyer who would agree to take on her case. A firm in Dallas told her it would, she said, but estimated the case could cost her $75,000 — far more than she could afford. Instead, she figured out how to write a request for an injunction and represented herself in the 394th District Court of Texas. She believed that her GPA could, in fact, have been higher than one or both of the students ahead of her, making her worthy of the title salutatorian or even valedictorian. She and her parents had protested her rank for the past month, and she claimed that the school intentionally did not invite her to an awards event where top students were honored. The school district has said that it calculated her grades repeatedly, and that each time Sullivan still ranked third. In a statement on Friday, school officials declined to discuss the allegations raised by Sullivan, saying the district was “not at liberty to discuss the individual student.” “Although we respectfully disagree with the allegations in the lawsuit,” the statement said, “we take student and parent concerns very seriously and will continue to address the student’s concerns.” It is not entirely unheard-of for disputes over top spots in high school graduating classes to escalate to litigation. The competition over such accolades can be an intense, even ruthless, zero-sum game. And in the fight to be valedictorian, there is more at stake than just bragging rights. In Texas, the highest-ranking high school graduates can receive free tuition for their first year at in-state public institutions. Sullivan and her parents were inspired by a case last year in Pecos, Texas, about 100 miles from Alpine, where two students claimed to be valedictorian amid confusion over a “glitch” in the school’s tabulations. One of the students — with professional legal representation — filed for a restraining order and sought an injunction to block Pecos High School from naming its valedictorian. After Sullivan could not get a lawyer, her parents were disappointed but willing to drop the matter. But she refused. She got advice and records from the family in the case in Pecos, using the petition in that case as a guide to start writing her own. Her parents — her father, a rancher; her mother, a forensic interviewer — read it over and helped her tidy up the language. “We aren’t even close to being lawyers,” Sullivan said. In Alpine, a town of roughly 6,000 people in Texas’ Big Bend Country, some who know Sullivan said they were surprised she would take this on. There are other ways to spend one’s last summer before college. (She plans to attend the College of Charleston in South Carolina and major in biophysics with the aim of going into medicine.) But she had always been serious about school and a bit steely in her resolve. “She’s already going to college, she already has scholarships,” said Teresa Todd, a local government lawyer who is a longtime friend of Sullivan’s mother and whose sons are close in age to Sullivan. “She worked really hard for this, and I think all kids deserve to know where they fall in the pecking order.” “Kids have to show their work,” Todd added. “Why doesn’t the school have to show their work?” She said she offered some advice to Sullivan ahead of her hearing: “Be herself. Be respectful. Don’t let the other side get you off your game.” Sullivan conceded some nervousness before the hearing, especially after filings from the school district’s lawyers cited a slew of legal precedents and were peppered with terminology she did not know. But overall, she was confident. “I have all the evidence,” she said. “I have all the facts. And no one knows it as well as I know it.” All sorts of cases land in the 394th District Court, whose jurisdiction covers five counties roughly equivalent in size to the country's nine smallest states combined. The court hears criminal cases, divorce proceedings, and now a fight over high school grading. Judge Roy B. Ferguson has a reputation for taking the judicial medley in stride. His courtroom had a flash of viral fame in February when a video clip of a lawyer trapped behind a filter that made him appear to be a fuzzy white kitten in a Zoom hearing boomeranged around the internet. (“I’m not a cat,” the lawyer said.) Ferguson found the humor in it. He added a reference to the unlikely episode to the court’s website and accepted an invitation to discuss it at a symposium on remote judicial hearings in Poland. In a recent criminal proceeding, when a lawyer apologized for audio complications, Ferguson replied, “You’re not a cat, so you’re one step ahead!” With Sullivan, he was patient and explained procedure in a way he would not have to with a professional. When she asked a question that was too broad, he encouraged her to narrow the scope. (He often presides over high school mock trials, among them, the State of Texas v. Luke Skywalker.) Kelley Kalchthaler, a lawyer representing the school district, argued that Sullivan had not exhausted the district’s grievance process. “We don’t think the court has jurisdiction over this case,” she said, “and all parties should be dismissed.” She also raised objections to much of the evidence Sullivan wanted to include, contending that it was hearsay or questioning the relevance to the case. In several instances, Ferguson agreed. “All right, Ms. Sullivan, are you ready to present evidence in support of your request?” Ferguson said. “You bear the burden here for this temporary injunction.” Sullivan laid out her case. “It’s not an accurate reflection of my high school career,” she said of her final transcript, “so it’s already done irreparable damage.” She wanted an independent audit of honor graduates’ grades. She did not get that on Friday. Ferguson ruled that the dispute needed to go through the school district’s grievance process. Still, the case was not closed. If she was not pleased with the outcome, the judge told her, she could come back to court. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • A Democrat challenging Marjorie Taylor Greene in the midterms was kicked out of her 'America First' event

    Marcus Flowers posted a video of an apparent confrontation at Rep. Greene's "America First" rally in Dalton, Georgia.

  • 'I was kicked out': Ousted California principal escorted off campus after graduation speech

    A California principal used the 2021 graduation stage as a platform for a controversial speech that ended with him being escorted off campus.

  • Parents of kidnapped Belarus student beg Putin: 'Release our daughter'

    “Mama” was the only message that Sofya Sapega, a 23-year-old Russian student, managed to get to her mother before contact was lost for good after her Ryanair jet was forced to land in Minsk, escorted by a fighter jet. Several hours after the text arrived Sofya was in a Belarusian KGB jail, detained with her boyfriend in a brazen capture that has stunned Europe and the world. Her principal crime appears to have been travelling with Roman Protasevich, a 26-year-old dissident blogger accused of helping organise massive pro-democracy protests in Belarus last year. “We thought that Roman might be in trouble but to think that Sofya would be in trouble, too…” Ms Sapega’s stepfather Sergei Dudich told the Sunday Telegraph. “When she was detained, we assumed they were holding her as Roman’s girlfriend and that she’d be out soon. Then came the confession.”

  • Coronavirus vaccines may be slightly less effective for women than men, emerging research suggests

    A new CDC report found that women represent the majority of breakthrough infections - a sign that the shots may not be working as well for them.

  • Boris Johnson has told friends he is broke and has to accept free holidays and meals from donors. But the truth is likely very different

    Reports suggest UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is broke. But those who know him well believe there may be another explanation for his behavior.

  • Texas sheriff fires 11 jail staffers over brutal beating of inmate who died in custody

    Inmate’s brutal beating and death is under criminal investigation

  • Trump appointees have been left furious after being asked to 'immediately' pay thousands of dollars in deferred payroll taxes, which they thought would be forgiven

    Former members of Donald Trump's administration were assured that payroll levies would be forgiven - but are now being told to pay up within 30 days

  • Video shows the moment a Southwest Airlines passenger punched a flight attendant in the face, knocking 2 of her teeth out

    The video shows the female passenger jumping out of her seat and hitting the flight attendant multiple times as onlookers scream.

  • Palestinian BBC journalist who tweeted that 'Hitler was right' is being investigated by the broadcaster

    Tala Halawa, a digital journalist at BBC Monitoring since 2017, has deleted her social media accounts after antisemitic tweets were unearthed.

  • NASA says a 'potentially hazardous' asteroid, which could be bigger than the Eiffel Tower, will shoot past Earth next week

    A huge asteroid, known as 2021 KT1, will make a "close approach" to Earth on June 1 at about 10:24 am EDT, according to NASA.

  • Ron DeSantis clashes with Florida’s cruise industry over vaccine checks

    ‘It’s a game of chicken and the cruise lines are not going to blink for a second in this game,’ maritime lawyer Mike Winkleman says

  • Brother of Kristin Smart talks new developments in sister's disappearance

    ﻿After 25 years, two people have were charged this month with the murder of Kristin Smart. The 19-year-old Stockton native disappeared one night as she was headed back to her dorm room following an off-campus party in May of 1996. Smart, who attended Cal Poly University at the time was declared legally dead in 2002. Her younger brother Matt said every memory of her holds a special place in his heart. See more in the video above.