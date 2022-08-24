Ellington man stalked woman: police

Aug. 24—A former Ellington man is accused of stalking and threatening to kill a woman who told state police she was escaping an abusive relationship with him.

Matthew Ellison, 54, who now lists an address in Willington, is charged with three counts of second-degree threatening, and one count each of second-degree stalking, second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct.

He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond, and is to appear in Vernon Superior Court on Sept. 12.

A state police affidavit provides the following details:

On Aug. 8, a woman reported that Ellison had stalked her and threatened her and her children.

She said Ellison has emotionally and physically abused her over the years, and she recently decided to leave him.

In the hours after leaving, Ellison repeatedly called her phone and left angry voicemail messages before ultimately shutting off her cellphone service the next morning.

Soon after she arrived at work that morning, a co-worker informed her that Ellison was in the parking lot. She went outside to talk to him so he wouldn't come into the building. She told police Ellison yelled at her, called her names, and left after 15 minutes.

He returned five minutes later and threatened to kill her daughters and grandchildren if she didn't get in his car, the woman told state police.

Over the course of that afternoon, he called her workplace at least a dozen times trying to contact her.

Her boss told her to leave early that day because she was worried for the woman's safety. A co-worker who left later in the day reported seeing Ellison parked around the corner from the women's workplace.

The woman said she thought Ellison would have attempted to follow her to where she was staying, because he didn't know the location. If he did find her, she believed he would try to harm or kill her, the woman told state police.

