Elliot Hospital sued over jailing of a mentally ill patient

Sep. 22—Guardians for a mentally ill man with a history of assault have sued Elliot Hospital, faulting the Manchester hospital for improperly having him jailed as he was about to be discharged from the emergency room.

According to the lawsuit, an Elliot emergency room physician ignored plans agreed to by hospital staff to keep Seth Brunelle overnight. The physician alerted Manchester police that Brunelle was going to be discharged, and police transported him to the Valley Street jail, according to the suit.

Dr. Joey Scollan, the suit asserts, breached the standard of medical care called for in Brunelle's case "by abandoning his care and abruptly discharging him and releasing him to the custody of the police to be transferred to the Hillsborough County House of Corrections where he received no treatment."

The suit also names Hillsborough County and alleges that Brunelle received inadequate care at the Valley Street jail.

The lawsuit claims that Elliot Hospital violated Brunelle's constitutional rights. The suit also includes a medical malpractice claim.

In its filings, Elliot said that as a private organization it cannot be subject to a civil rights claim and any malpractice case should be brought in state court.

Filed last year, the lawsuit survived a key hurdle this week when a U.S. District Court judge refused to grant summary judgment and allowed the case to move forward.

Other cases

The lawsuit touches on several sensitive issues in Manchester involving bail and the jailing and release of mentally ill people prone to violence.

This week, a judge presided over a two-day hearing that will determine whether an accused rapist, found mentally incompetent to stand trial in criminal court, can be committed as a sexually violent predator.

Earlier this month, Manchester police arrested a homeless man and charged him with the stabbing death of a 75-year-old who was on his morning walk. The homeless man was from Mississippi and had been twice arrested for violent crimes and released from jail.

The incident involving Brunelle took place four years ago, when people suffering from mental health crises were jamming hospital emergency rooms because the New Hampshire State Hospital was full. Waits for a bed could last for weeks.

In July 2018, Brunelle's parents brought him to the Elliot Hospital emergency room. He was living at a residential treatment facility for people with mental illness but had recently refused his medication and electroconvulsive therapy, according to a synopsis of the case.

His mother had hoped Elliot doctors would sign papers to have him committed to the state hospital. A hospital social worker didn't think he met the criteria, but upon the mother's urging agreed to keep him overnight. He would be re-examined by a psychiatrist in the morning.

When Scollan came on duty, he wrote in a note that Brunelle was under bail conditions. (Brunelle faced a $1,000 cash bail if he was not under the care of the State Hospital.)

"He is therefore under arrest and can receive mental health care where he is going," wrote Scollan, who granted a medical clearance for his release.

At the Valley Street jail, officials kept Brunelle in isolation, a restraint jacket or strapped to a restraint chair. They didn't provide electroconvulsive therapy, and they did not address his refusal to take his meds, according to the suit.

He suffered black eyes, bruising to his hips, torso, ankles and wrists, as well as mental pain and anguish, the suit reads.

History of arrests

Brunelle was on bail for allegedly assaulting an Elliot security guard while he was a patient at the hospital's psychiatric unit in May 2018. Newspaper archives and public records show numerous brushes with the law.

For example, in 2017, Manchester police wrestled with him and used a stun gun to try to bring him under control after responding to a loitering complaint. They found methamphetamine and prescription painkillers in his pocket, according to a previous Union Leader article. In 2015, he ran naked through backyards in Wayland and Lincoln, Mass., before being charged with driving to endanger, assault with a dangerous weapon (an automobile) and disobeying police officers.

Currently, he faces felony charges in New Hampshire involving assault by a prisoner in three locations: Manchester, Boscawen and Concord. He also faces a charge of felony arson in Bradford.

The lawsuit was brought by the Office of Public Guardian, a nonprofit organization that arranges guardians for more than 1,000 adults incapacitated by intellectual disabilities, mental illness, dementia or other neurological disorders.

Brunelle's previous guardians contacted an attorney, former New Hampshire Labor commissioner Jim Craig, about suing Valley Street jail over his treatment there, said Linda Mallon, executive director of the Office of Public Guardian. When Brunelle's guardianship was transferred to the Office, it agreed to file the lawsuit on his behalf, Mallon said.

"OPG will consent to lawsuits on behalf of its wards when such actions are in the ward's best interest and are necessary to protect the ward's civil liberties," Mallon wrote in an email.

In an email, Elliot Hospital spokeswoman Kelly Scargill wrote: "Elliot Hospital is absolutely committed to serving the behavioral health needs of our community, but this is active litigation and we cannot comment on this case."

