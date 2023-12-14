Elliot Page asks Supreme Court to hear challenge to Tennessee's transgender care ban

Actor Elliot Page is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a case challenging Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

Page and 56 other transgender adults, including actress Nicole Maines and Matrix co-director Lilly Wachowski, signed their names on a brief filed with the nation's highest court Dec. 4 describing how their lives have improved by accessing gender-affirming care.

"Some ... were fortunate enough to be able to begin receiving this care as minors. For the majority, however, the barriers to accessing this care — due, fundamentally, to discrimination — were insurmountable until adulthood," the brief reads. It continues saying those "who received gender-affirming health care as minors describe it as crucial to their well-being and even survival. Many who started care after adolescence suffered as a result of the delay."

"Early care relieved gender dysphoria and, for some, has even saved their lives," the brief reads.

Page came out as a transgender man at 33 in 2020. In his memoir "Pageboy," he wrote that he understood he "wasn’t a girl" when he was 4 years old.

The Tennessee General Assembly earlier this year passed a law prohibiting doctors from performing on a minor a medical procedure that would enable the minor to identify with or live as a "purported identity inconsistent with the immutable characteristics of the reproductive system." Kentucky also passed a similar law this year.

"The care banned by [the Tennessee and Kentucky laws] has alleviated the suffering of countless transgender people and has paved the way for them to live more fulfilling and joyful lives," the brief reads.

A group of three transgender adolescents, their parents and a physician sued the state in April, arguing the law violates the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause and the "fundamental right" of parents to make decisions about their children's medical care. The U.S. Department of Justice later joined the lawsuit challenging the law.

A federal judge blocked the law three days before it was set to go into effect on July 1.

A federal appeals court panel reversed that decision by a 2-1 vote in September, reinstating the law banning care for transgender minors.

The plaintiffs in the case have asked the Supreme Court to hear the case in hopes the court will overturn the appeals court's decision reinstating the ban. Plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging Kentucky's law have also asked the Supreme Court to hear their case, and the brief filed last week was also filed in that case.

If the U.S. Supreme Court agrees to take up the appeal, it would be the high court's first consideration of transgender medical treatment restrictions. Nearly two dozen states have passed similar legislation in recent years. The federal courts in multiple states have issued varied rulings on the laws.

Melissa Brown contributed to this story.

