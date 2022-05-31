Elliott man pleads guilty to federal sex crimes, witness tampering

May 31—ASHLAND — An Elliott County man accused of effectively imprisoning three minors at remote cabin to sexually abuse them pleaded guilty Friday to multiple federal charges.

Ronald Stinespring, 51, of Sandy Hook, entered a guilty to plea four counts related to possession or production of child sexual abuse material and one count of witness tampering.

Court records show Stinespring did so without any plea agreement in place, which means he faces up to 130 years in prison when he comes before Judge David L. Bunning on Oct. 17 for sentencing.

The Stinespring case began in 2019, when Kentucky State Police found a victim who had run away from the cabin, described in court records as "like a residence from the 1800s."

With no floor and caked in muck, the victim had not been off the homestead for two years prior to her escape, according to KSP. Records show Stinespring sexually and physically assaulted the three girls, taking pictures of them.

While in jail awaiting trial, Stinespring attempted suicide but was saved by deputy jailers. He was also accused by federal prosecutors of writing to a victim in code to persuade to recant her testimony.

